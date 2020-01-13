Rugby: Yatton youngsters too strong for Winscombe

Yatton under-16s produced their best display of the season to run out 69-17 winners over Winscombe.

They conceded a soft try in the opening minutes but then dominated the rest of the first half with strong running and great support.

Josh Moss claimed their first try, with Ben Clarke touching down either side of Caleb Clarke's effort.

Fred Salamanca crashed over, before Clarke completed his hat-trick and then sent captain Fin Skuse over to make it 49-7 at the break.

Clarke went over again after the restart, but Yatton then lost some focus and Winscombe touched down twice in quick succession.

Bartek Aleksinski gathered a restart and scythed through to score, with Skuse charging over from a well-planned lineout move.

Clarke rounded things off with his fifth try, as Connor Kane added seven conversions and Ben Dooner took the man of the match award for an outstanding performance.