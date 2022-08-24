Runners graduate from Flo & Co's Couch to 5k course

All smiles for members of Flo & Co's Couch to 5k course as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Trina Stallard

Flo & Co recently put on their first free Couch to 5k course, which was open to all and concluded with a graduation run at Burnham & Highbridge 5k parkrun.

A total of 30 members signed up and took on the challenge of running the 12-week course, with two sessions each week, running a little bit further each week until they reached the distance by the end of the course.

Altogether, 10 graduated and now run regularly.

And Flo & Co founder Sarah Flourentzou Lucas was pleased with the progress made by the members.

She said: “What the new members have achieved going from not running to running 5k is an awesome achievement.

“Now they are running even further and joining in the main team running sessions, its been brilliant to see their development."

Lucas passed on a big thank you to all the volunteers who helped organise and run the sessions as well as a special mention to thank the EH Sport Therapy & Garage Door Restore who sponsored the new #noexcuses running tops for all graduates.

Anyone interested in getting involved in running with a totally free, friendly team of runners with organised sessions you can search Facebook for Flo & Co #noexcuses.