Weston Athletic Club runners give it welly at Wellington

Running shoes. Archant

Fifteen Weston Athletic Club members recorded personal best times at the latest prom run series on the seafront.

Just a few days after the Christmas Cracker, Weston Athletic Club were back out on the seafront again at the December running of the prom races.

Although bitterly cold for the spectators, conditions were pretty perfect for the 300 runners who took on the five-mile race.

Weston fielded a team of 63, and it was a good night for members chasing a personal best time, with 15 of them succeeding.

Having run the race 42 times previously, Matt Wheeler was keen to finish under the 30-minute mark having come close many times previously.

Finally, the December race was where all the training came good and Matt crossed the line in 29.52, joining the sub-30 club.

Another notable personal best came from Julia Withers who has worked hard in training in 2018, with her pace benefitting as a result. Having achieved a new personal best the previous month, Julie returned to do it again in 40.36 this time. A sub-40 finish has to be on the cards before the season’s end.

Running the event for only the second time was new club member Immy Moroney, who knocked almost a minute off her previous race time to cross the line in 30.35 making her the overall women’s winner and well-placed to run sub-30 in the coming months.

Susan Duncan was the next club female to finish in 32.12, followed by Michelle Fryer in 33.57, just a second away from her personal best.

Chris McMillan was the club’s fastest runner on the night and finished second overall in 27.11. Hot on his tail came Kieron Summers, third overall in 27.16, followed by Will Fuller in a new personal best time of 27.31.

In the junior race it was a close run thing to see who would cross the line first out of the first three runners. All in Year 9, in the end it was Ollie Campbell who finished first in 5.20, followed by Oliver Andrews just two seconds later in 5.22 and Charles Broadhurst in 5.25.

Winner of the girls’ race was Keira Devereux in 5.38. Keira was followed by Sophie Carratt in 6.12 and Many Hemmings just a second later in 6.13.

Sunday saw 12 runners head to Hemyock for the annual Wellington Monument race - a 10k course which starts in the village before heading sharply uphill to the halfway point around the monument before a fast descent back down the same hill to the finish.

Fastest for the club this year was Rob Furlong in 41.59, followed by Josh Harris in 42.43 and Marc Whiting in 44.46. Niki Fulstow was first back to the village for the club’s women in 48.48.

Carol O’Leary crossed the line in 51.25, winning her age category in the process, while Julia Withers knocked four minutes off her previous time, finishing in 55.43.

The club’s next race takes place in Kewstoke on New Year’s Day. The Hangover 10k starts at 10.30am and runners can enter in advance at www.westonac.co.uk/hangover or on the day from 9am at Kewstoke Village Hall.