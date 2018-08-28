Gallery

Hangover 10K sees hundreds of runners take on coastal course

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of runners blew away any lingering cobwebs following the festive season with a 10km race on New Year’s Day.

The Hangover 10K sees competitors put the celebrations of the night before to one side and run by the coast.

The runners congregated at the startline in Kewstoke on Tuesday before taking on the course.

Each year Weston Athletics Club organises the event and there were 235 finishers this time around.

In a close finish, Queens Park Harriers’ Johnny Suttle won the race in 34 minutes and 18 seconds. He beat Nailsea Running Club’s Luke Hanson into second, as he finished four seconds behind.

Kieron Summers was the best-placed Weston runner, coming home in third, 17 seconds behind the winner.

There was home success though in the ladies category as Weston’s Susan Duncan took the title – finishing 19th overall – in a time of 40 minutes and 21 seconds.

