Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Hangover 10K sees hundreds of runners take on coastal course

PUBLISHED: 12:40 02 January 2019

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of runners blew away any lingering cobwebs following the festive season with a 10km race on New Year’s Day.

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Hangover 10K sees competitors put the celebrations of the night before to one side and run by the coast.

The runners congregated at the startline in Kewstoke on Tuesday before taking on the course.

Each year Weston Athletics Club organises the event and there were 235 finishers this time around.

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In a close finish, Queens Park Harriers’ Johnny Suttle won the race in 34 minutes and 18 seconds. He beat Nailsea Running Club’s Luke Hanson into second, as he finished four seconds behind.

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kieron Summers was the best-placed Weston runner, coming home in third, 17 seconds behind the winner.

There was home success though in the ladies category as Weston’s Susan Duncan took the title – finishing 19th overall – in a time of 40 minutes and 21 seconds.

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hangover 10K sees hundreds of runners take on coastal course

Weston Athletics Club New Year's Day Hangover 10k around Kewstoke and Sandbay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Reports of antisocial behaviour rise in Weston

Officers have reported a sharp increase in antisocial behaviour in Weston town centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Lord Nelson owner axes plan for 24/7 village petrol station

An artist's impression of Tout Ltd's plans for the Lord Nelson. Picture: Tout Ltd

Charity golf day raises thousands for good causes

Brean Charity Golf Day raised more than £5,000 for good causes. Picture: Holiday Resort Unity
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists