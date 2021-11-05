Ash Russell promises more to come after 375th Weston RFC appearance

Ash Russell has been with Weston RFC for 30 years since arriving at the club the age of eight. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ash Russell has promised “there is still more to come” after playing in his 375th appearance for Weston RFC last month and has set a target of reaching 400 for the Seasiders.

Russell helped his side pick up their first bonus point of the season against Old Centralians in a 59-14 victory at the Recreation Ground to make it four wins from four in October.

The 38-year-old second row arrived at the club at age of eight before coming all through the youth set-up to make his debut in their 14-5 National Division Three South victory against Redruth in December 2002.

All smiles for Ash Russell after his 375th appearance for Weston RFC against Old Centralians. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“375 is obviously a bit of a personal milestone. It’s a good effort, (but) there is still more to come,” he said.

“400 is the target for me as that’s the next club target. I’m just playing it season by season, week by week.

“If it happens, it happens and I’ll be over the moon but I’m happy to still be playing. We have such a great team spirit and such a great bunch of lads.

You may also want to watch:

“The squad is fantastic whether it’s the 18 out here (last Saturday) or the squad of 30, 40 players we have got.

“It’s just a pleasure to be playing with a bunch of top blokes at the moment and having the people around us as well.”

Weston RFC mark Ash Russell's 375th game with a team photo. - Credit: Weston RFC/Andrew Collins

Head coach Darren Crompton was full of praise for Russell.

The one-cap England international led the celebrations after the whistle as the team huddled around each other celebrating their victory.

And Crompton hailed Russell’s landmark as a “phenomenal” achievement.

“He’s still going, he’s still playing well, runs a line-out lovely for us,” Crompton said.

“He trains hard and he’s a 100 percenter, you can’t knock him.”

Russell is now seventh on the list with the highest number of appearances for Weston.

Both Paul Burgess and Rich Hazzard are on 400, while Andy Corker sits in fourth place with 402.

Paul Tincknell is third with 405, followed by Colin Couch on 452 and leader Chris Brown with 461.

“I know a lot of those blokes, unfortunately I didn’t play with them,” added Russell.

“They are a little older than me but they are great names. They are names that people have talked about over the years.

"I remember having a conversation with Andy Richards years ago saying 'no one will get near 400' and just to be talked about in the same sort of category as those guys it’s a pleasure.

“It’s great, but there is still more to come. I don’t stop here, we don’t stop here, we keep going and who knows what happens.”