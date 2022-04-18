Ryan Sanford's red card was the 'wrong' decision says Cheddar's Mawford

Cheddar Manager Craig Mawford thought it was the “wrong” decision to send off Ryan Sanford in their 3-1 defeat against Warminster Town this afternoon.

Sandford was shown the red card for bringing down Corey Gardner by referee Greg Westland as the Cheesemen went down to 10 men after just 10 minutes.

Gardner opened the scoring moments later when he picked up a loose ball before rounding Kieran Webster.

Cheddar celebrate Sam Beresford's equaliser against Warminster Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, Sam Bersford’s screamer from the edge of the area levelled the scores to make it 1-1 at the interval.

But Gardner got his second when he met Martin Johnson’s dangerous cross at full stretch.

Ian Jeffries then scored a late penalty, after James Vincent was brought down by Cheddar goalkeeper Kieran Webster, to end the Bowdens Park based side seven game unbeaten run.

Nathaniel Groom in action for Cheddar against Warminster Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Coincidentally Cheddar’s last lost came against the same opponents back in February when they lost 2-1 at Weymouth Street.

And when asked what he made about the decision, Mawford said: “I think the decision was wrong.

“I don’t think it was the correct decision but I don’t also believe that the referee was close to make decision or ask the opinion of the linesman who admitted that he didn’t feel it was a red. I think that says all you need to say really.”

Mawford said the decision “100 per cent” affected the game.

He added: “I think we quite confident to be honest with you, we were quite comfortable with the ball at our feet. We moved it around nicely, we had good shape.

“We were quite dominant in possession and as soon as you go down to 10 men that changes that a little bit.

“We knew it was a game we had to win as well. So we needed to take a few risks late on in the game. All in all disappointing but it definitely changed the game, obviously not in our favour."

Despite the defeat, which now sees Cheddar four points off the play-offs with two games left of the season, Mawford said he was proud of the effort his side gave but he felt the decision changed the game

“The biggest thing for me is a bit of pride really. I thought the lads worked extremely hard after quite an unfortunate decision,” Mawford says.

“The contact initiated by the other player (Gardner) if you like and Ryan (Sandford) got the ball before the player is even there. So to get a red 10, 11 minutes in was a difficult one.

“The lads worked really hard, the character and effort that they show and all the boys playing at the moment have played such a large amount of games back to back.

“I thought the little bit of legginess they had at the end of the game was more than acceptable. Just the amount they worked and hard to take but I am really proud of what they did today.”