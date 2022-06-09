Sam Avery: Defender extends stay with Weston AFC after signing new contract

Sam Avery scoring one of his three goals for Weston AFC against Merthyr Town last August. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced that Sam Avery has signed a new contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Supporters' Player of the Season was part of the Southern League Premier South's second-best defence last season, behind champions Taunton Town, with only 41 goals conceded from 42 games.

The defender made 43 appearances for Scott Bartlett's side, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Avery joined the Seagulls in January 2020, after his release by Gloucester City, and has gone on to become an important member of the squad ever since, becoming a trusted member in the centre of defence.

"Sam will go down as one of our most consistent players ever," manager Bartlett told the club's website.

"He is a model professional and as well as being a very good defender, he is excellent on the ball."

Avery becomes the third player to remain at BS24 after both Lloyd Humphries and Jacob Jagger-Cane signed new long-term deals.