Weston's Elstone celebrates Scotland call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Published: 4:22 PM August 28, 2021

Weston's Sam Elstone has been called up by Scotland under-19s - Credit: David Elstone

Weston-super-Mare opener Sam Elstone has been selected to represent Scotland in the upcoming Under-19 World Cup qualifiers to be held at La Manga in Spain.

The 18-year-old Elstone has had an excellent season as he has been the leading run scorer for Somerset Under-18s.

Elstone's form has earned him selection for three Somerset 2ndXI matches and he has opened the batting for Weston and averages 56, having scored three half-centuries and a top score of 124 against North Perrott.

He has previously represented Scotland at Under-15 and Under-17 level.

The World Cup qualifiers take place in mid-September at the La Manga Club in Spain and will see Scotland competing against Jersey, Ireland and The Netherlands for a place in the World Cup to be held in the West Indies next February.