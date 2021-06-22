Weston announce Hendy departure as midfielder signs for Melksham Town

Published: 2:35 PM June 22, 2021

Sam Hendy goes for goal during Weston's match with Taunton Town at The Optima Stadium during the 2019 Somerset Premier Cup final. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston have announced Sam Hendy has left after two years with the club to sign for Melksham Town.

Hendy signed for the club in the summer of 2019 after arriving from the Forest Green Rovers, where he played under manager Scott Bartlett in the academy.

Hendy scored four goals in 34 appearances, with two of his goals in Weston’s 2019 Somerset Premier Cup final win over Taunton Town.

“Sam has been with me for a long time and is a pleasure to work with and someone I have a lot of time for, he was a popular member of our squad,” Bartlett told the club’s website.

"We had initially agreed he would stay for this season and go out on loan if he wasn't starting regularly but due to Covid, he's missed an awful lot of football in his young career and he's been guaranteed to play and offered a good deal at Melksham so we couldn't stand in his way.

"Ideally, we would have agreed a longer contract and a loan if it came to that but it wasn't to be. He will always be welcome back.”

Hendy told Melksham’s website: “I’m buzzing to sign and can’t wait to get started. As soon as I saw the facilities and everything involved with the club I wanted to be a part of it.

“I’ve heard great things about this club especially the supporters and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Lewis Hall leaves Weston after seven games for the club after signing in March 2020. - Credit: Taunton Town FC

The Seagulls have also confirmed the departure of Lewis Hall.

Hall joined from Taunton Town in March 2020 just before the first lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The left-back then re-signed for Weston two months later but leaves after playing seven matches for the club and has signed for Swindon Supermarine.

"Lewis has decided to look at other options, we invited him back for pre-season but he has something more concrete on the table which I respect.

"I'd like to thank them for their efforts with us and wish them both good luck at their new clubs."

Aaron Parsons celebrates getting the equaliser against Farnborough in December 2019. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Aaron Parsons and James Waite have also found new clubs.

Former Weston loanee Waite has signed for Penybont while defender Parsons has re-joined Yate Town, where he came though their youth structure ahead of joining Bristol City Academy before three spells with The Seagulls.

James Waite scores one of his 19 goals for Weston against Wimborne Town in February 2020. - Credit: Mark Atherton

"I’m delighted to start a new chapter at Yate Town,” he told The Bluebells website.

“It’s a club I’ve always looked out for and it’s moving in the right direction. Can’t wait to get going.”