Scott Bartlett: Weston AFC manager signs new long term contract

Weston AFC have announced manager Scott Bartlett has signed a new long term contract.

Bartlett returned to the Seagulls for his second spell as manager in May 2019, leaving his role as Academy Manager at Forest Green Rovers, after being in charge from October 2016 to June 2017.

Across his two spells as manager at The Optima Stadium he has overseen 129 games, picking up 61 wins, 22 draws and 46 losses, with 234 goals scored in that time.

“It is great for the club to have been able to extend Scott’s contract,” Managing Director Oli Bliss told the club’s website.

“He has built a strong squad and a great management team to enable the Club to progress.

“The results have been improving as the season has gone on and that is down to the stability of all involved.”

Bartlett played for Cirencester Town, Salisbury City, Bath City and Forest Green Rovers as well as a year with the Seagulls between February 2009 and February 2010.

After retiring in August 2011, due to a knee injury, Bartlett moved into coaching with Rovers, having two spells as their caretaker manager and served as their academy manager.

And Bartlett led his side out at Wembley for the National League 2016 Play-off Final, which ended in defeat to Grimsby Town before moving to BS24 three years ago, ending his nine-year stay at the New Lawn.

“To be honest, it was the quickest of conversations,” he added.

“I’m happy here, my children, family and friends love the Club and I’m working with some incredible people.

“The players give me everything and are so loyal. On top of that, we have a fantastic, supportive fanbase.”

“We are ambitious and it’s a fantastic place to work. In life, if you are happy with what you have then you should give everything you have to keep it that way.

“The staff are fantastic and for the first time, we have a backroom infrastructure to match the facilities which can help take the club forward.

“The club is ambitious, the relationship between everyone, the board, staff, supporters and myself is important to me.

“From a personal point of view, communication is key and apart from final team selection, every decision is made together and as a result, we are growing all areas of the club in a sensible and steady way.

“It’s a privilege to be manager of Weston AFC and long may that continue.”