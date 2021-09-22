Townsend takes top spot in Sensas Commercial House League match

Published: 8:00 AM September 22, 2021

Shaun Townsend took first place in the second round of the Sensas Commercial House League on the Bristol Avon between Swinford and the Chequers.

The river was clear, with bright conditions for most of the day, and Townsend (Preston Innovations Thatchers) hauled in 28lbs 6oz to claim victory.

Drawn on peg 12 at Swinford, he fished the waggler shallow all day with maggots and castors and had four chub or around 3lbs, a couple of 2lbs fish and lots of chublets, dace and roach.

Ben Rendall (Mosella Bathampton B) was second on peg six at Swinford, after catching roach on the six-metre whip feeding groundbait and castors. He also had a 3lbs bream on the whip and weighed in with 17lbs 11oz.

Jerry Pocock (Midland Spinner) took third on peg 123 at Jack Whites, catching 6lbs of roach on the pole before trying the feeder and catching two bream and five skimmers for a total of 17lbs 3oz.

Others: Kev Dicks (Mosella Bathampton A) 17lbs 2oz, Tim Ford (Preston Innovations Thatchers) 16lbs 1oz, Liam Braddell (Preston Innovations Thatchers) 15lbs 15oz.

A Div: Preston Innovations Thatchers 16, Mosella Bathampton A 13, M&B Electrical 7. Table: Preston 31, Mosella A 26, M&N 15.

B Div: Mosella Bathampton B 14, Midland Spinner 12, Sensas Nomads 10. Table: Mosella B 28, Midland Spinner 24, Sensas Nomads 20.