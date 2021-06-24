Shaftesbury Road move into semi-final of Stephenson Memorial Trophy

Published: 10:00 AM June 24, 2021

Shaftesbury Road moved into the semi-finals of the Stephenson Memorial Cup with a dramatic win over Wedmore, whose total of 147-6 had set a challenging target.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals Shaftesbury edged closer before Chris Coombes hit a six off the final ball to seal a two-wicket victory.

Churchill clinched their place with a comfortable win over Winscombe.

Will Pearce made 48 to launch Churchill's innings but it required a late blitz from Oli Masters (32) and Paul Clifton, (17 not out) to post 144.

Masters then claimed 2-19 and Tom Broom took 3-19 as Winscombe struggled and finished 30 runs short.

In Division One, the Lympsham derby saw the Presidents amass 196-8 against the Allsorts with Jack Luff top scoring with 63 and Mike Hosey contributing 60 as Will Conway claimed 4-25.

The Allsorts scored freely in reply but the regular loss of wickets destroyed the initial impetus and they finished on 148-8 to suffer a 48-run loss.

Burnham's Brad House continued his good form with an unbeaten century in their 169-3 against Winscombe.

Euan Griffiths hit a season's best 63 to lead the reply but Winscombe finished 16 runs short with Farnham taking 2-27 and Maydew 2-30.

Tahmid Ahmed (36) and Matt Knight (33) gave Weston a solid start against Shaftesbury Road, but their teammtes failed to capitalise until Ryan Davies (45) lifted the total to147-6.

Georgina Tulip claimed an early wicket before Neil Clarke followed up his 2-25 with a rapid 56 which enabled his side to achieve a five-wicket win.

Shaftesbury Road also enjoyed a victory over the Presidents by eight wickets after dismissing them for 118.

Cheddar CC captain Kieran McManus presenting the Man of the Match to Mark's James Chinnock. - Credit: Tony James

In Division Two, Leighton Grant scored 75 for a second successive week as Cleeve Ducks made 139-7 against Allerton.

Nick Ollershaw (29) top scored in reply and the rest all contributed as the target was reached for the loss of four wickets.

Cheddar and Mark saw their game finish in a tie, after Scott Harris (36), Reuben Snelgrove (20) and Matt Huxtable (25) helped the former score 142-6.

Mark lost early wickets before Tim Cattermole (34) and James Chinnock (56) took them close to victory, but Keiron McManus dismissed both to set up the tense finish which saw the scores finish level.

East Huntspill remain top of the table after a 34-run win over Wedmore.

Matt Edwards (31) and Andrew (41*) led Huntspill to 119-4, before Morgan Roberts (22) got Wedmore off to a good start.

Ian Cooke (2-22), Rob Pomeroy (2-18) and Chedzey (3-11) ran through the rest to dismiss them for 85.