Shaftesbury Road and Wedmore progress in Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup

East Huntspill captain Tom Pengelly presents the match ball to Shaftesbury Road captain Craig Mawford, left, and Pengelly presents the Man of the Match to Mawford. - Credit: Tony James

The second round of the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League's Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup produced two close finishes with Shaftesbury Road and Wedmore both progressing.

Tom Pengelly (17) and Matt Edwards (30) got East Huntspill off to a steady start but the

latter batters, apart from Callum Pope (22), failed to fire in a final total of 100-7.

Brian Mawford took 2-3 from his solitary over and Mike Hudson nabbed 2-10.

Josh White (16) and the prolific Iraq Thomas (44) launched the response to this modest total but after their dismissal the runs dried up and it was left to Hudson (eight not out) and Joe Radcliffe (five not out) to secure a two-wicket win.

Weston fielded a youthful side at Wedmore and started badly, losing Fred Bemand without a run on the board, before Keiron Tasker made 11 and Eoin Austin 12 to stabilise the innings.

After their demise a clatter of wickets ensued and it took an unbeaten 15 from Harry Gadsen to take the final total to 57.

Josh Burgess took 3-6, George Atkins 2-6 and Anthony Merritt 3-17.

But Wedmore's batters found it equally as tough and at the end it was down to Alfie Lavender to underline his all-rounder status by hitting a boundary to secure a two-wicket win.

Cameron Smith took 2-11 and Eoin Austin 2-4.

In Division Two, Tim Cattermole's 63 not out helped Mark look comfortable against Huntspill & District's bowling attack but with four others managing to run themselves out they were only able to muster 118-8.

Opener Sundersun Kumar made 21 before Tom Garner compiled an unbeaten 55 and CJ Organ (37 not out) saw Wetmore home by nine wickets.