Shaftesbury Road and Wedmore progress in Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup
- Credit: Tony James
The second round of the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League's Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup produced two close finishes with Shaftesbury Road and Wedmore both progressing.
Tom Pengelly (17) and Matt Edwards (30) got East Huntspill off to a steady start but the
latter batters, apart from Callum Pope (22), failed to fire in a final total of 100-7.
Brian Mawford took 2-3 from his solitary over and Mike Hudson nabbed 2-10.
Josh White (16) and the prolific Iraq Thomas (44) launched the response to this modest total but after their dismissal the runs dried up and it was left to Hudson (eight not out) and Joe Radcliffe (five not out) to secure a two-wicket win.
Weston fielded a youthful side at Wedmore and started badly, losing Fred Bemand without a run on the board, before Keiron Tasker made 11 and Eoin Austin 12 to stabilise the innings.
After their demise a clatter of wickets ensued and it took an unbeaten 15 from Harry Gadsen to take the final total to 57.
Josh Burgess took 3-6, George Atkins 2-6 and Anthony Merritt 3-17.
But Wedmore's batters found it equally as tough and at the end it was down to Alfie Lavender to underline his all-rounder status by hitting a boundary to secure a two-wicket win.
Most Read
- 1 Busy work routes in Weston to face month-long disruption from next week
- 2 Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot
- 3 Tribute show planned after popular Weston musician passes away
- 4 11-year-old settles 100-year-old railway debate at Weston shopping centre
- 5 'Colourful' public art shrine to be installed on Weston High Street
- 6 Worle dance school crowned UK's second-best at national competition
- 7 Police hunt missing rapist who did not return to prison
- 8 Primary children in Worle travel back to the Victorian age
- 9 PICTURES: Weston and surrounds unite for Jubilee celebrations
- 10 Leisure centre security bolstered for 'unauthorised encampments'
Cameron Smith took 2-11 and Eoin Austin 2-4.
In Division Two, Tim Cattermole's 63 not out helped Mark look comfortable against Huntspill & District's bowling attack but with four others managing to run themselves out they were only able to muster 118-8.
Opener Sundersun Kumar made 21 before Tom Garner compiled an unbeaten 55 and CJ Organ (37 not out) saw Wetmore home by nine wickets.