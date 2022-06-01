Shaftesbury Road maintain perfect start to season with victory over Cheddar
- Credit: Cameron Geran/PPAUK
Shaftesbury Road, batting first, made steady progress against Cheddar with significant contributions from Jimmy Clark, 38, and Tom Stevens, 34 in last week's Weston & District League Midweek encounter.
The later batters making some useful runs as a total of 155-7 was posted.
However, Cheddar's bowlers were unable to exert sufficient control and Shaftesbury Road edged home by seven wickets with just three balls reaming.
The win keeps Shaftesbury Road top of Division One with two wins from two.
In Division Two, opener Finn Mayo made 40 at the start of Winscombe's innings before Jory Cureton dominated the rest of proceedings, scoring 101 not out with 12 fours and five sixes.
Callum Pope returned the good figures of 2-28 off 5 overs in a final total of 177-4.
East Huntspill started badly, losing Curtis Morris, bowled for a duck by Ewan Griffiths, and Callum Pope run out for 13.
Matt Edwards top scored with 31 not out as their struggles continued and they were dismissed for 106 with Rob Bradley taking two for four off two overs.