News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Shaftesbury Road maintain perfect start to season with victory over Cheddar

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 2:00 PM June 1, 2022
Shaftesbury Road currently top Weston & District League's Midweek Division One with two wins from two.

Shaftesbury Road currently top Weston & District League's Midweek Division One with two wins from two. - Credit: Cameron Geran/PPAUK

Shaftesbury Road, batting first, made steady progress against Cheddar with significant contributions from Jimmy Clark, 38, and Tom Stevens, 34 in last week's Weston & District League Midweek encounter.

The later batters making  some useful runs as a total of 155-7 was posted.

However, Cheddar's bowlers were unable to exert sufficient control and Shaftesbury Road edged home by seven wickets with just three balls reaming.

The win keeps Shaftesbury Road top of Division One with two wins from two.

In Division Two, opener Finn Mayo made 40 at the start of Winscombe's innings before Jory Cureton dominated the rest of proceedings, scoring 101 not out with 12 fours and five sixes.

Callum Pope returned the good figures of 2-28 off 5 overs in a final total of 177-4. 

East Huntspill started badly, losing Curtis Morris, bowled for a duck by Ewan Griffiths, and Callum Pope run out for 13. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston school denies teacher made 'sexual assault' comment
  2. 2 Platinum Jubilee Beacon locations in Somerset: Where YOU can see them
  3. 3 What roads will be closed during Jubilee weekend?
  1. 4 Country estate - complete with gatehouse - is up for sale
  2. 5 Worle's oldest resident going strong at 106
  3. 6 Weston Marine Lake reopens today
  4. 7 Residents slam developer's "wanton vandalism" destroying Medieval landmark
  5. 8 New branch of webuyanycar opens in Weston
  6. 9 North Somerset village to host first open-air theatre show in decades
  7. 10 North Somerset gears up for massive jubilee weekend - are you partying?

Matt Edwards top scored with 31 not out as their struggles continued and they were dismissed for 106 with Rob Bradley taking two for four off two overs.

Cricket
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

The four jailed were, clockwise from top-left; Shane King, Ky-Shan Muir, Ilyaas Skinner and Jonathan Markland

Four jailed for total of more than 40 years for raid at drug dealer's home

Paul Jones

person
Dropping cigarettes has resulted in fines

Named: 52 people fined for dropping cigarettes and dogs off leads

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV Camera

North Somerset Council

Residents fear mysterious CCTV camera is looking into homes

Carrington Walker

person
Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor was jailed after admitting a range of crimes

Man jailed for stealing high-powered cars

Paul Jones

person