Shaftesbury Road come out victorious in top of table clash with Bear Flat

Shaftesbury Road continued their fine start to Somerset's Division Seven Blue season after beating Bear Flat in their top of the clash at the Castle on Saturday.

Captain Chris Coombs won the coin toss and put second-placed Bears into bat. Mike Hudson and Joe Radcliffe opened the bowling with each catching in the slips off the other to get the hosts off to a flyer.

Jack Allan then took over the reins with Hudson carrying on at the advertisement board end.

Ashish Bhoyar in action for Shaftesbury Road. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashish Bhoyar took to the field of play, where he immediately caught Matthew Strange with his first touch of the game.

Jake Caulfield was the most destructive bowler with three wickets while Dayle Grubb got involved in the act alongside Jono Rees who had worked wonders to get the game on up to this point.

With the Gaffer, Jake Mawford, putting his first drop behind him confidently catching at the stumps with quicker hands.

Gaffer Jake Mawford top scored for Shaftesbury Road with 45 runs. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Berries kept knocking on the door applying pressure amounting to Bears being all out for 138.

With imminent rain incoming the opening pair Mawford and Daniel Diskin started well but. Diskin opted to pad one off the stumps and he departed for nine.

Mawford and Chris Coombes started slow but made a decision once the Uphill Castle game with Lymphsam & Belvedere had been stopped on the reserves pitch due to bad weather to have a jolly good go.

Chris Coombes in batting action for Shaftesbury Road. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A quick fire 28 from Coombes followed by 43 from Mawford got the Berries within touching distance before the heavens opened.

Robbi Maggs finally got some time in the middle bat and performed superbly alongside Bhoyar who provided sturdy support .

The selection panels man of the match to get 38 off 14 balls, including the winning runs, to hand Shaftesbury Road the game and make it seven games without defeat.

Ashish Bhoyar and Robbi Maggs helped Shaftesbury Road maintain their unbeaten start to the season with their win over Beat Flat. - Credit: Josh Thomas

"We have had a great start to the season,” Maggs said.

“It’s quite nice to have a bat today. I’ve been batting down the order the last few weeks. I’ve not had a chance.

“It’s great for the openers they did the job for us. It’s fantastic. It was nice to get out there. All in all happy with the performance.”

Shaftesbury Road return to action this Saturday when they travel to the Mendip district of Somerset to take on Wells seconds.