Shaftesbury Road beat Churchill to win first Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup

Published: 9:00 AM August 19, 2021

Shaftesbury Road secured their first ever Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup over Churchill after the final went down to the wire.

Churchill batted first but were unable to achieve any fluency against an impressive bowling attack with Jermaine Jones particularly impressive as he claimed five wickets.

Some blows towards the end of the innings pushed Churchill’s final total to 109.

The Shafts batsmen fared little better with four of their first five clean bowled as Churchill looked likely to defend what seemed a below-par total.

Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup scorer Edgar Harvey with Shaughnessy Abrahams. - Credit: Josh Thomas

More wickets fell before Sam Fearnley took control with some big shots, scoring 33 to get his side home by two wickets with one over left, an innings which earned him the batsman of the match award with Alex Foukes taking the bowling award and Jones the man of the match accolade for his bowling figures of 5-17.

The Midweek League thanked Churchill for hosting the game, umpires Chris Norton and Jason Belcher and scorer Edgar Harvey for their efforts in making the final so successful.

Shaftesbury Road captain Chris Coombes described their first ever triumph as “really special” and believes there is more to come from his side.

“I think the performance showed the strength in depth we have got and the fact we batted all the way down to 11," he said.

"Luckily we had Ross Allen and Sam Fearnley there to bring the trophy home. It was a good day overall and we put it on for the fans.

"There’s a few here, raise a bit of money for Churchill and their bar and we thought we’d make a game of it and get our big guns out early and then get the non cricketers in at the end just to put on a show really.

“This is the first step on the ladder, we are going to enter a Saturday team next year and I think come the end of next season, the season after, we will be the most talked about cricket team in North Somerset.”

2021 Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup runners-up Churchill CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Churchill, like Shaftsbury Road were playing in their first ever final, and captain Mike Pye added: “I am incredibly proud of the team that came out, a lot of the boys there played in the semi-final and throughout the competition.

“In the run up to the game we had every single member of the club keen to play and that’s a testament to how strong the entire squad is.

“On a difficult pitch it was never going to be a high run chase. We put up a competitive total and made it hard for then. They caught us in the end and they can go away very happy. But, we’ve got something to build on and I’m sure we will be back.”