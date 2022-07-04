Unbeaten Shaftesbury Road living the dream

Shaftesbury Road are unbeaten in their first nine games of Somerset’s Division Seven Blue they have played in so far this season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Shaftesbury Road are riding on a crest of a wave right now. Everything they touch seems to turn to gold.

The Berries are unbeaten in their first nine games in Somerset’s Division Seven Blue as the season reaches its midpoint.

But their meteoritic rise is quite extraordinary considering where the club came from and how it all started seven years ago.

It all began in Jake Mawford’s back garden, where he and former chairman Jack Ford Williams formed the side.

Mawford would play a match with a few of his friends, including brother Craig and friend Robbi Maggs, as part of his birthday celebrations.

The match would become an annual event and with the number players the side were getting, Shaftesbury Road decided to join the Weston & District Midweek League.

After securing promotion from Division Two in their first season, the Berries claimed the double of Division One and the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup last year before the move to play Saturday cricket for the first time.

And Mawford says he can’t stop dreaming about it on a daily basis.

Jake Mawford formed Shaftesbury Road as a birthday celebration when he played games of cricket in his back garden starting in 2015. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“I wake up every day and I pinch myself,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“Why wouldn’t you? It was seven years ago I stood in the garden with three mates and I thought I’m not as popular as I thought I was.

“Perhaps I will put some really hard work into the club and the propaganda around it to try and get a few more faces the following year.

"My old man (Brian) finally decided to come from the front room and join. A few more friends joined on. I was just being careful and realised actually who is just a friend or who wants to be in Shaftesbury Road."

However, his hard work and determination paid off with the club now having around 40 playing members and looking well on the pitch.

Off the pitch Shaftesbury Road have also enjoyed success and have enjoyed a trip to Cornwall and raised over £3,000 for both Weston Hospice and Alzheimer’s UK.

Shaftesbury Road chairman Jay Caufield believes his side can through the season unbeaten. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Chairman Jake Caulfield, who is in his third season with the club and first year in the role, works with the local sponsors, with 23 on boards across their ground, which they share with Uphill Castle.

And the current Hornets RFC forwards coach, who has played rugby for England and Ireland as well as Bath and Ulster, says there is something special at the club.

“We call it a brotherhood here really,” he added.

“We are a very close-knit group. We are a group of gentlemen from all different backgrounds from teachers, football players, postman.

“We’ve got people who work in the bank, like lots of different interesting sports. We are very multicultural as well, good diversity within the group. We want to make it an environment everyone enjoys.”

Captain Chris Coombs, who has been with the club for four years and has led the side for every single of them, says he is “delighted” yet “astounded” by Shaftesbury Road’s start to the season and believes there is more success to come.

Chris Coombes has been with Shaftesbury Road for four years and has been captain for every single one of them. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The club have entered five competitions this year and reached the final of Blackdown Financial IFA Baker Cup Trophy Final on Tuesday July 13, where they will take on North Newton looking for their first silverware of the season.

And Coombs said their start to the campaign is not a surprise

“If I’m honest I could imagine it,” he said.

“I knew we had strength in depth, we've got athletes and from playing in the Midweek and learning from those that are more experienced than us, we are only getting better.

“It's a winning machine Shaftesbury Road, we’ve got to keep winning and take every game as it comes, we keep staying positive and the wins will take care of themselves.”

All smiles for Shaftesbury Road's, from left to right, Robbi Maggs, skipper Chris Coombes, chairman Jay Caufield and gaffer Jake Mawford as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Shaftesbury Road currently lead the way with 309 points, 32 ahead of Bear Flat after beating Frome thirds on Saturday, and have played every side in their first half of the campaign without defeat.

It's a remarkable achievement and Caulfield claims his side have in it them to go through the whole campaign undefeated.

“We’ve wanted to challenge ourselves this year in the top flight and unfortunately they have put us in Division Seven,” he began.

“We love and enjoy it but we want three, four leagues promotion now. I’m not a betting man but I don't think we will get beaten this year to be honest.”

But despite what they have achieved Mawford says the club have a lot of dreams and ambitions.

Their aim is to reach WEPL cricket by 2032 and Mawford added: “If we are going to get where we want to, that’s our own ground (and be), WEPL Premier champions.

“Then if we conquer that, then we will go international, that’s the way we are going. We won’t stop winning for no one.”