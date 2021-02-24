Shaftsbury Road's Jake Mawford on looking forward to playing at Uphill Castle

Published: 12:00 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM February 24, 2021

Shafestbury Road CC are, back row left to right, Benjamin Whitcombe, Ricky Bennett, Thomas Charles, Simon Stephens (chairman), Jake Mawford, Luke Purnell and Jack Ford-Williams, front row, left to right, Brian Mawford, Robbi Maggs, Christopher Coombes and Neil Clark. - Credit: Simon Stephens/SRCC

Shaftesbury Road have agreed to play at Uphill Castle ahead of the 2021 season.

In a deal which club founder Jake Mawford says is in place "indefinitely", the club will play their first home game at The Castle on April 9 in a 20/20 format which will be a trial match with the beginning of play scheduled for 5.30pm.

Having formed in 2015 and gained promotion into the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League Division One last campaign, Mawford shared his thoughts with the Weston Mercury on what the move means to his side and how excited he is for the future.

Q.How delighted are you to strike a deal with Uphill Castle about sharing their ground, The Castle, ahead of the 2021 season?

JM: We are pleased on all fronts. It specifically pleases our sponsors, The Ship, as we look to enjoy a beverage or two after hard earned victories, custom that all local businesses will profit from in what is testing times.

Q.How great is it to build a partnership with Uphill Castle?

JM: We are very pleased. It’s a picturesque ground which is reknowned for attracting clubs from beyond Somerset.

Q.Why is this move important in terms of developing cricket in Weston, especially after last year being so affected by the coronavirus pandemic?

JM: Next season will be the biggest year for club cricket to date. The pandemic has been destructive to many people's mental health. Men often struggle to talk in tough times and cricket will be a welcomed relief to blow off steam. It’s important we make the most of it when it’s safe to do so as clubs will be reliant on it.

Q.How did this deal come about?

JM: Uphill witnessed our dangerously modern and traditionally different ethos and recognised that we are a force to be reckoned with. If you can’t beat them join them!

Q.How will you balance playing matches with Uphill Castle throughout the season?

JM: We will compete in the Proper Job Midweek League alongside Sunday friendlies throughout the West Country. Saturdays are at present free but the wives may have something to say about that.

Q.How long is this deal in place to share The Castle with Uphill and what does mean for your ground?

JM: The deal is in place indefinitely. We have a small, but beautiful, ground in Milton which will remain loved. However, it isn’t appropriate for competition fixtures. We hope to have our own ground in time.

Q.With the club continuing to grow since founding in 2015, how great is this move for your future?

JM: It is another natural step towards progressing the club into folklore. We are and will be the talk of the town!

Q.Talking of the future, what else can we expect in the years to come, Uphill said they are looking to support you in your quest for a Saturday side next year, can you tell us more about that?

JM: We will be entering a Saturday league in 2022. We look forward to winning several promotions whilst touring around the world! Alongside this the most important date in the Shaftesbury Road Cricket Club calendar is June 5, 2021, where we come together in the annual festival to raise money for a charity.