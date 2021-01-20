Shaftesbury Road looking for players to join ahead of 2021 season

Published: 5:00 PM January 20, 2021

Shaftesbury Road are on the lookout for for new talent ahead of a jam-packed schedule for their upcoming season.

The side, which were formed in 2015, gained promotion into the Proper Job Weston & District League Midweek Cricket Division One last campaign.

And with a tour to Cornwall in the pipeline for May, Jake Mawford says there is no better time to join the club as they look to improve their side of 19 members.

"We need a couple of players to bolster our squad, we are competing in various competitions this year as well as a 2021 summer Cornish tour and we don't want any players who don't understand what it means to play for the club," said Mawford.

"We want committed, loyal playing members who are going to be with us for the foreseeable future and eventually start working our way into Saturday cricket alongside the midweek and friendlies we do."

You may also want to watch:

For more information get in touch with the club's head of recruitment Robbi Maggs on 07817 107714.or email shaftesburyroadcricketclub@hotmail.com.