News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Six of the best from Weston & District League Nightingales Team of the Month Haywood Village

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM February 10, 2022
Dave Channing presents the January Nightingales Team of the Month award to Haywood Village FC.

Dave Channing presents the January Nightingales Team of the Month award to Haywood Village FC. - Credit: Weston & District League

Following the Presentation of the Nightingales Team of the Month for January, Haywood Village kept their unbeaten record with a 6-0 win over West Wick Reserves in the Weston & District League Division Four B on Saturday (February 5).

James Cleaves, Nicky Daniels, Ash Towler, Ash Brown, Danny Dancer and Mackenzie Oddy all hit the target.

Isle of Wedmore Reserves beat Weston St Johns 2-1 as Sam Neal and Ben Leavey both found the back of the net. 

Worle Rangers A had Godwin Agboletey, Rob Gerrett, Charles Johnson, Jaedon Gauci and Dawid Masel to thank for their goals as they beat AFC Nailsea Reserves 5-0.

In Division Four A Worle Rangers' second drew 3-3 with ST George EIG A as Charley Songer (2) and Sam Shorney netted for Easton with Nick Lee (2) and Andy Lockyer replying. 

In Division Three leaders Swiss Valley Rangers beat Sporting Weston Reserves 5-0 with Harry Smith scoring a hat-trick and James Teteris' double. 

Clevedon United B hit form by beating AFC Nailsea 6-0 as Charlie Mott grabbed a hat-trick Harvey Williams' double and Oliver Jenkins completed the scoring.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital nursery announces permanent closure
  2. 2 Could Weston soon be home to it's own answer to Bristol's Wapping Wharf?
  3. 3 'Severe' injury in crash on A370 near Weston prompts police warning
  1. 4 Weston's Bus Hub opens after delays
  2. 5 Large house with converted double garage in popular seafront village
  3. 6 Could you re-home RSPCA centre's longest-serving resident?
  4. 7 The moment rail workers narrowly avoided being hit by train near Weston
  5. 8 Use up your stamps by next year - or face a surcharge
  6. 9 Mayor opens Weston's newest vegan café
  7. 10 WIN: Tickets to Andy Parsons comedy show in Weston

A hat-tick from Jamie Foncette and goals from Chris Clarke and JJ Foncette saw Weston Celtic beat Burnham United A 5-0. Nailsea United B and Berrow played out a 0-0 draw.

Following the sad withdrawal of Winscombe A in Division Two West Wick now lead the way, they beat Isle  of Wedmore 2-1 with Joe Trapani and John McCabe on target as Daniel Arnison replied. 

Selkirk United beat Portishead Town B 1-0 with Bailey Peacock on target. 

Weston Town ,who were due to play Winscombe, are waiting to pounce with their five games in hand on the current leaders.

With Worle Reserves due to play a cup fixture Worle Rangers went top of Division One with a 3-2 win at Hutton Reserves, Dan Sandic (2) and Ryan Hill scored as a brace from Fenton Amesbury-King was not enough for Hutton.

A strong Clevedon United A team took on Churchill Club 70 and the match ended 4-4 Danny Disley's hat-trick and Louis Hallett for Utd as single strikes from Joe Marshfield, Tom Henzel, Harrison Stevens and Kyle Puckey replied.

In the Doug Atwell Memorial Shield old rivals ST George EIG Reserves and Axbridge United were only separated by a penalty shoot out as United won 5-4 after the game ended in a 1-1 draw as Harry Anderson and Tyler White scored. Worle Reserves were awarded a walk over.  

The Hospital Cup for Division One saw Clapton in Gordano beat Nailsea United 3-2 as James Taylor and Matthew Thomas netted for Nailsea. Locking Park beat Portishead Town A 1-0.

The Vardon Cup for Division 4 A saw Congresbury A beat Axbridge United Reserves 3-0 as Eli Butt hit two and Liam Allen also scored. Yatton & Cleeve United B beat Hutton A 7-2 in the other tie.

Swiss Valley Rangers under-16s are looking for friendly matches during February, they play at Clevedon School or they can travel. If you are interested call head coach Chris Kivell on 07875749114

Weston & District League fixtures: February 12. All games kick-off at 2:30pm.

Charity Cup Round One

Portishead Town ‘B’ v Cheddar ‘A’ P Trotham

Westwick v Weston Town Callum Ham

Charity Cup Quarter Final

Winscombe ‘A’ v Banwell Reserves S Donald

Keyes Cup Round One

Haywood Village v AFC Nailsea Reserves J Fisher

Worle Rangers ‘A’ v Westwick Reserves K Wasilewski

Weston St Johns v Berrow Reserves

Weston St Johns v Berrow Reserves M Unwin

Division One

Hutton Reserves v Churchill Club 70

Nailsea United ‘A’ v Portishead Town ‘A’ D Pinnock

Uphill Castle Reserves v Locking Park

Worle Rangers v Clevedon United ‘A’ E Rawlins

Division Two

Wrington Redhill Reserves v Lodway M Sprague

Division Three

AFC Nailsea v St George E-in-G Reserves C Jeffery

Axbridge United v Berrow

Burnham United ‘A’ v Sporting Weston Reserves

Swiss Valley Rangers v Nailsea United ‘B’

Weston Celtic v Clevedon United ‘B’ J Fisher

Division Four A

Hutton ‘A’ v Worle Rangers Reserves

St George E-in-G ‘A’ v Axbridge United Reserves

Non-League Football
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Police Covid conspiracy visit to Weston police station

Video

Covid vaccine conspiracy theorists demand 'action' from Weston police

Paul Jones

person
Weston's new Tim Hortons drive thru.

REVEALED: When Canadian restaurant will open in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Elsa found by Somerset road in a cage

Dog found abandoned in a CAGE by busy Somerset road

Paul Jones

person
The new bus interchange at Alexandra Parade.

Weston's new bus hub will open this weekend after safety delays

Paul Jones

person