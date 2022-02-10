Six of the best from Weston & District League Nightingales Team of the Month Haywood Village

Dave Channing presents the January Nightingales Team of the Month award to Haywood Village FC. - Credit: Weston & District League

Following the Presentation of the Nightingales Team of the Month for January, Haywood Village kept their unbeaten record with a 6-0 win over West Wick Reserves in the Weston & District League Division Four B on Saturday (February 5).

James Cleaves, Nicky Daniels, Ash Towler, Ash Brown, Danny Dancer and Mackenzie Oddy all hit the target.

Isle of Wedmore Reserves beat Weston St Johns 2-1 as Sam Neal and Ben Leavey both found the back of the net.

Worle Rangers A had Godwin Agboletey, Rob Gerrett, Charles Johnson, Jaedon Gauci and Dawid Masel to thank for their goals as they beat AFC Nailsea Reserves 5-0.

In Division Four A Worle Rangers' second drew 3-3 with ST George EIG A as Charley Songer (2) and Sam Shorney netted for Easton with Nick Lee (2) and Andy Lockyer replying.

In Division Three leaders Swiss Valley Rangers beat Sporting Weston Reserves 5-0 with Harry Smith scoring a hat-trick and James Teteris' double.

Clevedon United B hit form by beating AFC Nailsea 6-0 as Charlie Mott grabbed a hat-trick Harvey Williams' double and Oliver Jenkins completed the scoring.

A hat-tick from Jamie Foncette and goals from Chris Clarke and JJ Foncette saw Weston Celtic beat Burnham United A 5-0. Nailsea United B and Berrow played out a 0-0 draw.

Following the sad withdrawal of Winscombe A in Division Two West Wick now lead the way, they beat Isle of Wedmore 2-1 with Joe Trapani and John McCabe on target as Daniel Arnison replied.

Selkirk United beat Portishead Town B 1-0 with Bailey Peacock on target.

Weston Town ,who were due to play Winscombe, are waiting to pounce with their five games in hand on the current leaders.

With Worle Reserves due to play a cup fixture Worle Rangers went top of Division One with a 3-2 win at Hutton Reserves, Dan Sandic (2) and Ryan Hill scored as a brace from Fenton Amesbury-King was not enough for Hutton.

A strong Clevedon United A team took on Churchill Club 70 and the match ended 4-4 Danny Disley's hat-trick and Louis Hallett for Utd as single strikes from Joe Marshfield, Tom Henzel, Harrison Stevens and Kyle Puckey replied.

In the Doug Atwell Memorial Shield old rivals ST George EIG Reserves and Axbridge United were only separated by a penalty shoot out as United won 5-4 after the game ended in a 1-1 draw as Harry Anderson and Tyler White scored. Worle Reserves were awarded a walk over.

The Hospital Cup for Division One saw Clapton in Gordano beat Nailsea United 3-2 as James Taylor and Matthew Thomas netted for Nailsea. Locking Park beat Portishead Town A 1-0.

The Vardon Cup for Division 4 A saw Congresbury A beat Axbridge United Reserves 3-0 as Eli Butt hit two and Liam Allen also scored. Yatton & Cleeve United B beat Hutton A 7-2 in the other tie.

Swiss Valley Rangers under-16s are looking for friendly matches during February, they play at Clevedon School or they can travel. If you are interested call head coach Chris Kivell on 07875749114

Weston & District League fixtures: February 12. All games kick-off at 2:30pm.

Charity Cup Round One

Portishead Town ‘B’ v Cheddar ‘A’ P Trotham

Westwick v Weston Town Callum Ham

Charity Cup Quarter Final

Winscombe ‘A’ v Banwell Reserves S Donald

Keyes Cup Round One

Haywood Village v AFC Nailsea Reserves J Fisher

Worle Rangers ‘A’ v Westwick Reserves K Wasilewski

Weston St Johns v Berrow Reserves

Division One

Hutton Reserves v Churchill Club 70

Nailsea United ‘A’ v Portishead Town ‘A’ D Pinnock

Uphill Castle Reserves v Locking Park

Worle Rangers v Clevedon United ‘A’ E Rawlins

Division Two

Wrington Redhill Reserves v Lodway M Sprague

Division Three

AFC Nailsea v St George E-in-G Reserves C Jeffery

Axbridge United v Berrow

Burnham United ‘A’ v Sporting Weston Reserves

Swiss Valley Rangers v Nailsea United ‘B’

Weston Celtic v Clevedon United ‘B’ J Fisher

Division Four A

Hutton ‘A’ v Worle Rangers Reserves

St George E-in-G ‘A’ v Axbridge United Reserves