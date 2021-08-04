Weston see off Slimbridge for more friendly success

Published: 6:55 AM August 4, 2021

Weston maintained their unbeaten record in pre-season with a 4-0 midweek win at Slimbridge.

Having beaten Swansea City U23s by a 3-0 margin at the Optima Stadium on Saturday, they saw Luke Purnell make the first save of the night to deny Will Hawes at Thornhill Park.

The Seagulls took the lead on 16 minutes, though, when Nick McCootie pressed and blocked a clearance, with the ball falling kindly for Dayle Grubb to play in Lucas Vowles, who slotted a first-time shot past Lewis Adams.

Lloyd Humphries saw a dipping long-range shot pushed around a post by Adams four minutes later and he tried his luck again late in the first half, but saw the ball go wide.

Weston were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Grubb was brought down in the box and he picked himself up to send Adams the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-0.

You may also want to watch:

The two sides returned unchanged for the second half and the visitors went close to a third when Scott Laird got into the area and saw his shot saved at his near post by Adams.

Scott Bartlett made three changes on 55 minutes, though, as McCootie, Vowles and Jordan Bastin were replaced by Jay Murray, Mike Symons and Ben Whitehead.

And Humphries made way for Bailey Kempster midway through the half, with the substitutes soon in the action.

Kempster ran onto a through ball from Grubb only to be denied by Adams on 71 minutes, while Whitehead turned from another Grubb pass on the edge of the area and fired a low shot just wide with a quarter of an hour remaining.

It was 3-0 a minute later, though, as Murray was played in on the right side and his low, driven cross was turned into the net by Keiran Thomas.

Grubb and Jason Pope made way for Travis Yule-Turner and Will Turner in the closing stages, with Ben Deakin firing into the side netting for the home side as they looked for a late consolation.

And Weston claimed their fourth to complete a good night's work on 88 minutes, when Murray cut inside from the left and squeezed a shot in at the near post from the edge of the area for his first goal for the club since joining from neighbours Clevedon.

That made it six wins and a draw in pre-season for the Seagulls, who welcome Yeovil Town to the Optima Stadium for their final friendly on Saturday (3pm), before starting the new Southern League season at Kings Langley a week later (August 14).