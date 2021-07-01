Worle's Dancey admits nothing scares about the Somerset County League

Published: 1:00 PM July 1, 2021

Worle FC back row from left to right: Ben Dancey, Tom Volwes, Ryan Down, Danny Reyes, Ben Leach, Scott Timberlake, Steve Greenslade, Travis Druce, Nick Buxton, Harry Burgess, Ryan Langford-Bell, Chris Taylor and Jon Crandon. Front row from left to right: Ryan Hodrien, Lewis Cahill, Mike Hodrien, Connor Down, Jack Hodrien, Elliot Nelson, Nile Beckingham, Dom Antounas and Dan Clarke. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle FC manager Ben Dancey admitted there is “nothing really that scares” him about the Somerset League Premier Division and finishing in the top six is the aim.

Dancey took charge of his first game, after being appointed as Aaron Blakemore and Damian Bromley’s replacement, of a “really tough pre-season schedule” against Cheddar last Saturday.

The Cheesemen opened the scoring through Dan Smith before Travis Druce earned Worle a share of the spoils.

“(It was) really good, really impressed with the boys,” said Dancey.

“A few of them haven’t played a Western League side before. A few of the reserve lads who stepped up were a bit nervous but I thought we did really well, competed from the first minute and on another day we might have nicked it.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s not really about the result, just get the minutes in the legs, but really happy.”

Dancey was impressed with his side's work ethic and their fitness during their draw.

But the former club goalkeeper was full of praise for Cheddar and believes they have it in them to go far this season.

“I’ve obviously known Craig (Mawford) for years, I can’t speak highly enough of the football they play,” he added.

“They get it down on the deck and they probably outplayed us at times and they looked the better side but they did not have the cutting edge and you can see from them they are going to be a top side in the Toolstation.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they are right up there next season.”

But what did Dancey make of his fist game in charge?

“(I) really enjoyed it, I think it makes it easier I played with these lads with three, four years when we got promoted and won the cup,” he said.

“The core of that side is still here. I obviously know seven or eight of them which makes it a bit easier. But I enjoyed it and I think a good pre-season, we should be aiming top six this year.

“We have definitely got a good core - 10, 11 really good first-team players - but I think we need 14, 15 to make a squad and if we are going to compete in the top six we need to add two or three.

“If we get those two or three I don’t see that we can’t be top six and I’ve seen this league for the last four, five years there’s nothing really that scares me so top six is the aim.”