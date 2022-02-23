Somerset Kickboxing Academy back 'bigger and stronger' following pandemic

Somerset Kickboxing Academy was founded in 2011 and has been based in Weston since 2018. - Credit: Paul Holder

A local kickboxing academy has 'come back bigger and stronger' following the Coronavirus pandemic says instructor Paul Holder.

Somerset Kickboxing Academy was founded in 2011 and began in Weston seven years later with just two classes per week under the guidance of Holder.

Holder thought it would be a good idea to have a permanent gym where students could learn the art of kickboxing in a safe and secure surrounding.

But what he didn’t expect was the pandemic.

Holder said: “The impact of Covid for the academy was almost devastating, having to open and close so often, students being off during the pandemic and staying away to be safe.

“At one point with the way things were going I had some doubts about it reopening.”

However, Holder kept it open by holding classes with a small amount of students in his class with two metres social distancing in place.

Then the country was put into a tier system, causing a number of problems for Holder.

“The tier system was hard as I lived in one tier section, Burnham-on-Sea and our gym being in another tier,” he added.

“I was going to leave my family home just so I could open the gym for students in Weston.”

But before putting those plans into place the country went into another lockdown and would remain so until last spring.

On April 12, 2021, the academy was allowed to open up within government guidelines.

“Returning to kickboxing with government guidelines in place was a huge relief, not just for me but for the whole academy,” Holder added.

“People needed something to do, something to focus on even if it was just for their own mental well-being. But with restrictions in place we had to adapt the way we taught, as kickboxing is a contact sport.

“No sparring was allowed, we had to keep to minimum of two metres distance.”

There are now 120 students in the Academy with ages ranging from four to 50 and 12 classes on six days every week.

And Holder said he has never been happier, adding: “Looking forward, Somerset Kickboxing Academy has come back bigger and stronger with ever growing classes and now exceeding 120 students.

“We made sacrifices that as a business we thought we would never have to make, costing us thousands of pounds of our own personal money just to keep our gym hoping we would reopen soon meaning things we planned, like holidays, would be missing out on for future years.

“But we have come through the other side and now business is great.”

If you are interested in signing up contact Holder on 07377 049511 or check the website somersetkickboxingacademy.com/ for more information.