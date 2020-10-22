Somerset Rebels rider Anders Rowe bags bronze in 2020 U21 British Final at Berwick

A brilliant performance from Anders Rowe at Berwick on Wednesday saw him have to settle for the bronze medal in the 2020 U21 British Final, as GB International Dan Bewley took the title with a perfectly carded five ride performance.

Anders Rowe was in fine form for Somerset against Eastbourne

Eighteen-year-old Rowe, who had to work hard in his second outing to get by Dan Gilkes, stepped things up a gear by delivering a stunning ride to go wide round Joe Lawlor in his third ride to be one of four unbeaten riders after three rides a piece, all four going head to head in their fourth rides.

Effectively therefore, the title race was decided in heat 16 when Bewley, Leon Flint, Rowe and Drew Kemp all came together, each boasting unbeaten performances hitherto.

A brave ride from Bewley to negotiate his way by Flint set him on his way to the title and the finishing places from that heat produced the top four scorers.

They each won their respective final rides and the result was called as at heat 20 as the Northumberland’s club 10pm curfew came into effect.

The final meeting of the sparse 2020 racing season in Britain takes place tonight (Thursday) at Belle Vue who stage the Peter Craven Memorial Meeting behind closed doors.

Rebels’ skipper Rory Schlein is included in the line-up, returning to the venue where he lifted the British Championship last month. A host of former Rebels - Jason Doyle, Brady Kurtz, Sam Masters, Chris Harris, Richie Worrall, Richard Lawson, Kyle Howarth and Lewis Kerr are in the sixteen-strong field that is made up with Troy Batchelor, Dan Bewley, Jason Crump, Jye Etheridge, Drew Kemp, Jordan Palin and Steve Worrall.

U21 Final Result:

Dan Bewley 15, Leon Flint 14, Anders Rowe 13, Drew Kemp 12, Tom Brennan 10, Jack Thomas 8, Dan Thompson 8. Joe Lawlor 8, Jason Edwards 6, Jordan Palin 6, Joe Thompson 5, Dan Gilkes 4, Jamie Halder 4, Tom Spencer 3, Harry McGurk (res) 3, Alex Spooner 1, Kyle Bickley 0, Mason Watson (res) 0.