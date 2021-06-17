Somerset Soccer Schools announce two new dates this summer
- Credit: Somerset Soccer Schools
Somerset Soccer Schools, who have been delivering football to kids for over 20 years, are returning with two new dates this summer.
The first summer camp will held from Monday July 26 to Friday July 30, while the second one will be from Monday August 23 to Friday August 27.
Both camps will be held in Cheddar and organised and run by Richard Bourton, a qualified teacher and coach of 35 years experience.
It is open to boys and girls from Reception right up to Year Eight and costs £13 per day.
Players are grouped according to age and ability and all receive an engraved trophy upon course completion.
For more details, contact and to book directly just visit www.somersetsoccerschools.com.
'Somerset Soccer Schools' soccer camps were the highlight of my year. I learned so much both as a person and as a footballer from Richard Bourton," said Will E.
"Fun but structured, competitive but technical. Quality instruction, quality ethos," continued P Dawes.
Lewis T added: "Most likeable yet firm teacher I have ever been taught by."
"Thanks for teaching me more than just football," said Dan C.