Somerset Under-12s come out on top in thriller with Devon Under-12s

Somerset Under-12s before their match at Brean Golf Club. - Credit: Somerset Golf Union

Brean hosted a Somerset Golf Union Under-12s match against Devon last Tuesday.

And the Somerset team ran out victors 4-2 as the match ended a couple of holes early courtesy of a torrential thunderstorm hitting the area.

An Open three-ball bowmaker was the opening competition of the weekend at Brean with 21 teams taking part.

The scoring system called for a varying number of scores to be recorded at each hole with a third of the round requiring all three players to contribute on a hole.

This left very little margin for error and opportunity to boost team scores if they played smartly.

The winning trio of Barry Roe, Bob Pelzer and Neil Barker did just that as they secured victory by three points from their nearest challengers.

Dave Mann, Chris Baker and Rob Perry were the runners-up ahead of the Keith Sargeant, George Havercroft and Millie Jones combination who placed third.

Club captain Pete Barton joined Alan Eboe and Andrew Smallwood to collect the final prize on offer in fourth with a score of 124.

Last-minute entries Tony Higgins and Millie Jones combined to perfection to win the Open Mixed Pairs with a superb stableford score of 50 points on Sunday.

That gave them a comfortable winning margin of four points over Ron and Linda Edmondson.

Another Brean partnership of Barry Fellows and Lyn Bird secured third place with their 45 point return as Vincent Ford joined forces with former Brean member Eileen Parnell, now Isle of Wedmore, to take the fourth and final prize on 44.

A couple of visitors cleaned up the twos, though, with Phillip Morris and John Leech having a birdie on a par three apiece to share the pot.

Countback was required to decide the Pro Shop Betterball Stableford on Sunday, which ran alongside the mixed event, with two pairs returning scores of 48.

And with the better back nine it was Marc Birt and Shaun Clark who took victory ahead of Steve and Zak Jones.

Stewart Garrett and Tony Groves were third, two points behind the winners but two points clear of past and present captains Dave Morgan and Pete Barton in fourth.