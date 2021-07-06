Somerset Vikings fall to first defeat in five games at Oxford Cavaliers

Published: 5:00 PM July 6, 2021

Somerset Vikings have four wins and two defeats from their first six games of the season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Somerset Vikings fell to a first defeat in five games as they were narrowly edged out by Oxford Cavaliers at Bicester.

The Vikings travelled short of some key players and a few new caps on the bench for the first game between the sides in two years.

And the game, as expected, was a hard battle for the Vikings as the hosts opened the scoring when Angus Nixon attempted an offload that landed on the ground and was picked up by an opportunist Cavaliers who ran it to the left corner for an unconverted try.

Cavaliers were clearly in a positive frame of mind and after narrowly seeing a drop kick go wide, Vikings took the ball from a 20-metre restart and with the aid of a solid run from Thomas Gill took it close to the Cavaliers try line.

However, a loose pass led to a knock-on and the ball was handed back to the Cavaliers.

You may also want to watch:

Some panicky defending saw Vikings give away a penalty which Cavs took and found a big gap in the defence to go under the posts, setting up an easy conversion.

The hosts scored another converted try to move 16-0 ahead before a solid drive up the middle and a 30-metre break from Luke Jagger saw Alex Potts crash over for a welcome Vikings try.

Another break from Jagger saw Josh Durran kick over the Cavaliers defence and Joe Heybourne chased and touched town for his first Vikings try which was converted by Dan Hinton.

But Cavaliers scored just before half-time after running a tired-looking Vikings defence to go into the break 20-10 ahead.

The second half saw Vikings come out fighting and Thomas Gill powered over the line for a try which Joel Gibson converted.

Archie Cook crossed the Cavaliers line for a try on his first appearance to level the scores but Vikings suffered a run of injuries and the extra workload began to show with Cavaliers scoring two quick tries.

Vikings dug deep and a great up the middle the ball found Dan Hinton to add to his big tally with an unconverted try.

But with about five minutes left the Cavaliers sealed a 36-24 win with another converted try.

“The lads gave all they had but due to some not having played league before our weaknesses became very apparent. But we took away many positives and will work at training to build on them,” said coach Daniel Brooker.

Captain Sean Harrison added: “It was a hard game against a solid opposition and in the end the better team won. The lads kept their heads up all through the game and at times we saw what a great future the team has.

"More training will strengthen all the good bits and drop the bad ones.”

The Aspen Waite-sponsored Vikings return to action at Hornets against Swindon St George A on Saturday (2.30pm).