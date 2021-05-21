Somerset Vikings need to be better against All Golds A says Brooker

Published: 9:00 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 7:03 PM May 21, 2021

Somerset Vikings player-coach Daniel Brooker said his side need to be better when they take on All Gold A on Saturday after their opening-day defeat at University of Gloucester Old Boys.

The Vikings were playing in their first West of England Premier Rugby League match for nearly two years, after victory in the Grand Final against Reading Raiders in August 2019.

And despite being down 24-4 at half-time, the Vikings showed character and grit to fight back to 30-24, but it was too little too late as they fell to an agonising loss.

Despite being beaten, Brooker said he had no complaints with the outcome but coming back after a long time out made the day worthwhile.

“It’s great to be able to get back to a sense of normality. For a lot of our players rugby league is the only sport they play, so having been out for so long I can't imagine what it must have been like,” said Brooker.

You may also want to watch:

“But now we are back playing it's time to go to work and put in the extras to get the rewards on the pitch.

“We had a tough outing last week against University of Gloucester Old Boys, who played some good rugby .We left it too late to come back which left us in an awkward situation with five minutes to go but they thoroughly deserved the victory as they were the better team on the day.”

Somerset Vikings' Regan Walker playing the ball to hooker Marcus Brooker in their game with University of Gloucester Old Boys. - Credit: Bob Blainey

And the Vikings return to action for their first home game of the campaign at The Nest this Saturday, where they will take on All Golds A, at 2.30pm.

All Golds A opened their campaign with a 24-18 victory against Worcester Jags and Brooker knows his side need to put in an improved performance if they are to pick up their first win of the new season.

“We know that we have to be better, run our patterns, stick to our structure and be as physical as we normally are,” he added.

“They will have some very skilful players but that's no substitution for the physicality we can bring. It should be a good game between us and one that we are definitely looking forward to.”