Somerset Vikings fall to opening day defeat at University of Gloucester Old Boys
- Credit: Hugh Childs
Somerset Vikings travelled to Gloucester to take on University of Gloucester Old Boys in the first day of West of England League action.
It was the first time the Vikings had played since becoming West of England Rugby League Champions in August 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
And the UGOBs dominated the first 20 minutes after a long kick-off was fumbled by Vikings in the dead-ball area, resulting in a goal line drop out.
This was soon followed by another when the hosts pushed their full set of tackles and hit the visitors in the dead ball area again for yet another drop out.
The onslaught carried on with UGOBs scoring two tries in quick succession, both converted by Fiach Millward to make it 12-0.
You may also want to watch:
When on the attack Vikings showed some impressive moves, especially when player-coach Dan Brooker steamrolled his way through with ball in hand.
Brooker was the first of the Vikings to score an unconverted try on the 13-minute mark but UGOBs fought back and scored twice again with Millward once more putting the ball between the uprights to make it 24-4.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- 2 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
- 3 May 17: Restaurants reopen indoors and soft play areas welcome youngsters
- 4 Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease
- 5 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works
- 6 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery
- 7 Newspapers often enjoyed grand town centre premises as befitted the self-important Fourth Estate.
- 8 Potter hails 'invaluable' Cheddar experience will help at Wells City
- 9 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
- 10 Mini tornado does damage in Weston
A second Vikings try was scored by Marcus Brooker but UGOBs scored again leading up to half-time and the score was 28-8.
The second half was a different matter with Dan Hinton taking the ball over twice, bookmarking a Will Tobin try.
Cam Hellier converted two of the three tries to get Vikings right back into it.
UGOBs scored once in the second half, but Vikings were dominating and showed the skills and determination that made them the West of England champions.
There was a slight stop of the clock when a melee broke out between the teams after Dean Brooker, the third of three brothers playing, took umbrage to being elbowed on the head after being tackled.
But despite the University of Gloucester of Old Boys coming away with the 30-24 win, the real victory was the return of Rugby League action for the first time in 21 months.
The Aspen Waite-sponsored Somerset Vikings will be at The Nest, home of Hornets RFC, this Saturday to take on All Golds A at 2.30pm.