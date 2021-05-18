Somerset Vikings fall to opening day defeat at University of Gloucester Old Boys

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

Somerset Vikings huddle before their game with University of Gloucester Old Boys. - Credit: Hugh Childs

Somerset Vikings travelled to Gloucester to take on University of Gloucester Old Boys in the first day of West of England League action.

It was the first time the Vikings had played since becoming West of England Rugby League Champions in August 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And the UGOBs dominated the first 20 minutes after a long kick-off was fumbled by Vikings in the dead-ball area, resulting in a goal line drop out.

Somerset Vikings were playing in their first game since August 2019, when they beat Reading Raiders in the West of England Rugby League Grand Final. - Credit: Bob Blainey

This was soon followed by another when the hosts pushed their full set of tackles and hit the visitors in the dead ball area again for yet another drop out.

The onslaught carried on with UGOBs scoring two tries in quick succession, both converted by Fiach Millward to make it 12-0.

When on the attack Vikings showed some impressive moves, especially when player-coach Dan Brooker steamrolled his way through with ball in hand.

Brooker was the first of the Vikings to score an unconverted try on the 13-minute mark but UGOBs fought back and scored twice again with Millward once more putting the ball between the uprights to make it 24-4.

A second Vikings try was scored by Marcus Brooker but UGOBs scored again leading up to half-time and the score was 28-8.

The second half was a different matter with Dan Hinton taking the ball over twice, bookmarking a Will Tobin try.

Cam Hellier converted two of the three tries to get Vikings right back into it.

UGOBs scored once in the second half, but Vikings were dominating and showed the skills and determination that made them the West of England champions.

Somerset Vikings player-coach Daniel Brooker in action at University of Gloucester Old Boys. - Credit: Hugh Childs

There was a slight stop of the clock when a melee broke out between the teams after Dean Brooker, the third of three brothers playing, took umbrage to being elbowed on the head after being tackled.

But despite the University of Gloucester of Old Boys coming away with the 30-24 win, the real victory was the return of Rugby League action for the first time in 21 months.

The Aspen Waite-sponsored Somerset Vikings will be at The Nest, home of Hornets RFC, this Saturday to take on All Golds A at 2.30pm.