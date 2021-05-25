Somerset Vikings survive late scare to record first win of season over All Golds A
Somerset Vikings scored two late tries through James Collings and Connor Vickery to pick up their first victory of the season against All Gold A at The Nest.
In their first home game in over a year anticipation was high as All Golds had beaten Vikings in the last two meetings back in 2019.
And with conditions near perfect, bar a stiff breeze, there was a real buzz in the Vikings changing room ahead of the club's 200th competitive match.
The visitors kicked off with Vikings making some early ground but All Gold capitalised on a Viking error to pick up the first score after 11 minutes.
However, Vikings soon found their rhythm and Dan Hinton scored two minutes later with player-coach Dan Brooker adding two more points from the kick.
Dan Brooker was next to score after some stunning powerful running, knocking All Golds players out the way to cross the line and put the ball down before converting.
Reagan Walker was next to score and the Vikings seemed to have the game in their pocket early on.
However, All Golds were not going down without a fight and cut the gap to six points after 26 minutes.
Brooker then did what he does best powering through the opposition to score a try under the sticks and again converting his own try.
All Golds scored just before half time bring the score to 22-14.
At the restart there then followed a run of All Golds capitalising on some bad tackling and a weak cover on Vikings left wing that saw three unanswered tries and conversions move the visitors in front for the first time.
After a good talking to from the coaching staff Vikings then replied with tries from Walker, his second of the contest, Collings and Brooker storming 50 meters to score his hat-trick.
But with the wind making kicking harder, only one conversion was made from the boot of Hinton.
With five minutes left the All Golds brought the scores level with two tries but the fitness of the Vikings meant their rivals could not hold them out in the last few minutes.
First came a try from Vickery on 78 minutes and Collings two minutes later, with both converted by Brooker as the Aspen Waite-sponsored Vikings won 48-36.
Somerset Vikings return to action at Worcester Jaguars on June 5.