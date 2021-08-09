News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Somerset Vikings' season ended by Rugby Football League due to Coronavirus

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:13 AM August 9, 2021   
All smiles for Somerset Vikings as they pose for the camera

Somerset Vikings top row, left to right: Tom Gawham, James Collins, Fergus Wood, Matt Blacker, Sean Harrison (c), Marcus Brooker, Jack Monk, Connor Vickery, Joel Gibson, Sam Watson, Tom Gill, Daniel Brooker and Bob Blainey. Bottom row, left to right: Angus Nixon, Eoghan Westhoff, Josh Durran, Kyran Hawks, Andrew Bellamy, Duane West, Will Tobin and Daniel Hinton. - Credit: Josh Thomas - Credit: Josh Thomas

Somerset Vikings have confirmed their season has come to an end after the Rugby Football League decided to postpone the campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Vikings were the only team to complete all of their fixtures and sat at the top of the league table when the decision was made.

In a statement published by the club they said the season was always going to be a “challenge” and will now put all their focus on the 2022 campaign.

“Sadly the 2021 season has been brought to an end by the RFL,” the Vikings posed on social media.

The statement added: “It was always going to be a challenge even under looser Covid restrictions. However, Covid continued to impact the league and with so many teams being hit with Covid-related issues it was agreed to end the season with no overall winner.

“The management committee would like to thank our sponsors, players and supporters for their backing and patience through these ongoing strange times. We will be back stronger than ever for the 2022 season.”

