Lewis: Dodge's fight with Wahome will be 'great opportunity' to claim Southern Area title

Boxing coach Dean Lewis says the "exciting" fight is a “great opportunity” for Dean Dodge when he takes on Dennis Wahome for the Southern Area title next month.

Dodge will headline the Neilson Boxing promotion show in London in the most "iconic" and "prestigious boxing venue" in the United Kingdom, Bethnal Green's York Hall on April 1.

“It's the place where everyone wants to box in their career, so it is an absolute honour to be headlining that," Lewis said.

Like Dodge, Wahome suffered his first-ever loss in his last fight, on points to Liam Dillon when competing for the English title.

Dodge was last in the ring in February 2021 when he lost on points to Danny Carr after the judges ruled 97-93 in his favour.

"It is a great opportunity to fight for the Southern Area again straight after the back of a loss," added Lewis.

“Dennis Wahome will be coming off a points loss as well. He just boxed for the English title. it made logical sense for Wahome and Dean Dodge.

“His manager Mo Prior did a great job, two fights he has got him and two title fights. Massive thanks to Mo Prior, he has done an amazing job for a manager.

“He's learning all the time, soaking all the information up. We are working on a few things that he should have been doing in his previous fight when he boxed Danny Carr that he wasn't doing.

“We have been ironing out all the little mistakes and adding the little things he should have been doing. It's an exciting fight, we are looking to take a big crowd up to London and bring that belt home."

Dodge was scheduled for two fights last year but both didn't materialise.

However, Lewis says all the disappointment will spur on Dodge to win his first ever belt.

"We had a couple of opportunities come up in between the fight, that never came through which was disappointing. Dean would have been out for 14 months by the time he fights again,” he said.

“I am just glad to see the back of Covid now, things are moving along nicely again and the plan is just to go up there, grab that title and bring it back to the west country.

“One fight at a time and look forward to the future. I am sure this is a fight Dean can win, very confident, mentally and physically in the right place, looking good in the gym and this is a fight that Dean Dodge can definitely take the victory.”