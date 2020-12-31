News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Southern League continue to suspend fixtures for now

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:48 PM December 31, 2020   
Weston haven't played a Southern Premier South match since October

Weston last played a Southern Premier South match on October 27 at Salisbury. - Credit: Sam Hellings / Boomsatsuma / WsMAFC

The Pitching In Southern Football League have continued with the suspension of all fixtures and have postponed all matches on January 9 and the midweek ones that follow.

All football came to a halt on November 5 after England went into a four-week lockdown and in December teams from the Southern, Isthmian and Northern Premier Leagues voted to continue with the suspension, after 172 of 224 clubs - 76 per cent - supported the agreement.

“Following the announcement yesterday from HM Government on the adjustments to the Tier system throughout England, the Southern Football League Board have decided to continue the current suspension of the league season,” said a statement from the Southern League.

"Therefore, matches on 9th January and the following midweek are hereby postponed.

“We shall continue to review this position in line with the Government announcements.”

