Speedway bosses committed to racing

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne) Archant

British Speedway bosses remain ‘100 per cent committed’ to staging racing this year.

The board of directors at the British Speedway Promoters Ltd have held a conference call to discuss the way forward.

And vice-chairman Damien Bates said: “We had a productive conversation and we all agreed we remain 100 per cent committed to putting on a season this year at the first available opportunity.

“There are absolutely no thoughts of cancelling the season. We all want to stage the season in whatever format that can take.

“We have people working on fixtures covering all eventualities in terms of dates and potential rider availability.

“Naturally nothing can happen until the government allow it to, indeed when the next decision is made on the current lockdown situation we will talk again between us.

“We want to give fans, broadcasters and sponsors what everyone wants and that is live speedway to enjoy.

“If it’s July, August or whenever it may be we are determined to stage racing should the government rules allow us to do so.

“In the meantime, on behalf of every club promoter we extend our very best wishes to British Speedway supporters throughout the country and we urge you all to please follow the government rules. They are not guidelines or advice, they are rules.

“We want you all fit and well and ready to come and enjoy this wonderful sport as soon as it is safe and legal to do so.”