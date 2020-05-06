Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters enjoy success at Yate

Splitz Gymnastics Club at the South West Acrobatic Prelims in Yate. Archant

Weston’s Splitz Gymnastics Club attended the South West Acrobatic Prelims at Yate just before the lockdown.

Gymnasts performed in the in-age and out-age categories, with a wide range of ages this year and some competing in front of a big crowd as young as six years old.

Highlights included Cooper and Jess winning mixed pairs gold to make them South West champions after a fantastically clean performance.

Ryker, Sam, Cooper and Alfie were taking part in their first group event and won gold with a brilliant routine and a place at the National Finals.

And high level youth trio Chloe, Roxxi and Grace, who had been together for around four months, took silver in a 17-strong field after a stunning performance on the floor.

Ryker and Emme (in-age) and Sam and Ella (out-age) took bronze after fun and fabulous routines while the youth trio of Mia, Amelia and Bella and mixed pair of Alfie and Elsie came fourth.

The club were extremely proud to have six gymnasts represent the country in their first-ever international event at FIG Level as Mia, Amelia and Bella and Chloe, Roxxi and Grace were selected to compete against clubs around the world ahead of returning to the Acro Cup next year.

Coach Carmen and Emma were thanked for choreographing their routines as Jo also coached and made their leotards.

The club will be recruiting new members after lockdown in general gym, trampolining, aerobics, and pre-school. See splitzgymclub.co.uk.