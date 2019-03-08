Advanced search

Splitz Gym Club celebrate at Honiton Invitational

PUBLISHED: 08:40 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 21 October 2019

Splitz Gym Club members face the camera

Splitz Gym Club members face the camera

Archant

Splitz Gym Club had plenty to cheer at the Honiton Invitational recently.

A squad of over 30 travelled to the event, to compete against gymnasts from all over the country, and performed fantastic routines.

There were gold medals for Lennon Coles and Amelie Moore, Izzy Murphy, Jess Wilford and Roxx Crandon and Deimante Simkte and Etta Bigwood.

Faith Miller and Isla Lovell missed out on gold by just 0.1 points, while Gabriella Valentine and Daneja Bunkarte and Cooper Hooder and Jess Ballentine also took silvers.

Bronze medals went to Mia Croker, Amelia Money and Bella Mcilwain, plus Sam Austin and Ella Hearne, while Teona Diaconescu and Summer Main just missed out on a podium, finishing fourth in a field of 30.

All Elite competitors scored the same high artistry score of 8.3, with all three partnerships holding the Splitz record.

Leah Whitfield, Daisy Thompson, Summer Ellis, Abigail Page, Marley Grant, Immy Urch, Ella Hearne, Caitlyn Teagle, Alannah Wood, Roxanna Bateman, Faye Macnab, Tahli Wood, Emma Faundez Rush, Holly Dew and Olivia Hall also competed for Splitz.

And Carmen Benham received the coaches plaque for highest score of all grade five partnerships and all 11-16 partnerships.

A spokesperson said: "A special thanks to Michelle for judging, and our wonderful coaches Kayleigh Benham, Lottie Barns, Emma Byrne and Jo Hodder for all their hard work and commitment.

"We would also like to thank our gym parents for their support, our club had a fantastic weekend, it will be one we will never forget!"

