More medals for Splitz Gymnastics Club

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 April 2019

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters have been among the medals again.

A team of 11 took part in the NDP South West preliminaries, with Mia, Amelia and Bella winning gold in the trio.

Chloe and Enya claimed bronze in the pairs, with the highest score of all the Splitz competitors at the weekend.

They also received a merit certificate from British Gymnastics for their high score of 25.700.

Jess and Lexi finished fifth in a field fo 21 pairs after moving up two grades.

The next day saw Archie and Maddie perform two brilliant routines for mixed pairs gold ahead of the Nationals in May.

Lennon and Amelie added an excellent bronze and a club spokesperson said: “We are so proud of the results and congratulate all the gymnasts on their successes.

“We’d also like to say a big thanks for Michelle Anderson our judge for giving up her Saturday and Yate International for hosting such a great competition.”

