Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters impress at South West Schools’ event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 April 2019

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters face the camera

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters face the camera

Archant

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters were in action at the South West Schools’ Acrobatics & Tumbling competition at Yeovil last month.

A Splitz Gymnastics Club youngster shows off his medalA Splitz Gymnastics Club youngster shows off his medal

And Sam Austin won a bronze medal, while Jess Wilford and Mia Croker performed a lovely routine to earn another bronze.

Amelie Dorrington finished fifth, while Faye Macnab, Lexi Gregory, Holly Dew, Elana Wood, Roxanne Bateman, Caitlin Teagle, Jess Dew, Lauren Hughes and Amelia Money were also in action.

A club spokesperson said: “Thank you to Charlene Mcguigan who gave up her Sunday to judge tumbling and acro and also to our helpers Archie Pickles and Kayleigh Down.”

Splitz Gymnastics Club offers all types of gymnastics from pre-school, aerobics, general gymnastics and parkour.

For more information visit their website splitzgymclub.co.uk.

