Splitz Gym Club celebrate at South West Acro Championships

Splitz Gymnastics Club members face the camera Archant

Splitz Gym Club had their share of success at the South West Acro Championships at Yate.

Abigail Page, Jess Dew and Marley Grant were fourth in their first outing at national level in the trios, with Daisy Thompson, Leah Whitfield and Summer Ellis eighth.

And there was a gold medal for Izzy Murphy, Jess Wilford and Roxxi Crandon in a fine end to their partnership, as Carmen received the Coaches Silver Plate.

Day two saw Chloe and Grace win gold in their first outing at youth level, while Mia, Amelia and Bella added another gold.

Caitlin, Elana and Roxanna performed for the first time at national level to finish sixth, with Abigail and Marley fourth in the pairs and Faye and Tahli fifth.

Michelle Anderson was among the judges, while the squad were supported by Archie and Maddie

Splitz Gym offers classes for pre-School, general gym, acrobatics, artistic, tumbling and parkour. Visit their website splitzgymclub.co.uk.