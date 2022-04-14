Splitz Gymnastics Club put in superb display at Yate with 'terrific start' to open 2022
- Credit: Splitz Gymnastics Club
Splitz Gymnastics Club performed superbly in the South West Regional Prelims competition in Yate.
They took home an impressive 19 gold medals, 11 silver medals and two bronze medals.
There were also personal best scores for Holly, Emma and Olivia.
Gold medalists: Archie, Sam, Jess, Mia, Ella, Etta, Darcy, Jess, Amelia, Jack, Darcy, Alfie, Maria, Hasia, Iris, Bobbi, Lilly, Ryker and Alfie.
Silver medalists: Ryker, Elsie, Izzy, Amelia, Bella, Chloe, Roxxi, Grace, Hannah, Leah and Isabel.
Bronze medalists: Immy and Daneja
The club also had eight gymnasts qualifying for the British Nationals, where they will represent the South West region in May to compete with their partners to become the best in Great Britain in their grade categories.
“We would like to congratulate our team on a terrific start to the competition season of 2022, and to our partnerships who qualified through to represent the region at the National event coming up in May,” said a club statement.
“The fantastic sportsmanship that shone through the weekend amongst our team was heart warming. We are very proud of each and every one of our gymnasts.
“We would like to say a big thank you to our coaches and helpers, our gym parents/relatives for their continuing support, our club judge Michelle and Wez from Splitz Studioz for producing our higher level music.
“Most of all, the gymnasts for making us so proud."
If you would like to join Splitz Gym Club call 07900 856129 for more information.