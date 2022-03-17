Sporting Weston and Worle Reserves reach Somerset FA Men's Junior Cup final

A couple of Weston & District League teams will contest the Somerset FA Men's Junior Cup final at Shepton Mallet FC in April.

Sporting Weston beat Wembdon 5-1 and Worle Reserves beat Wells City A on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

In the Doug Atwell Memorial Shield quarter-final Clapton-in-Gordano beat Churchill Club 70 by a 7-1 margin, as Joe Marshfield grabbed the consolation.

In the Hospital Cup quarter-final Nick Lee scored a treble with Jake McBride adding a further goal as Worle Rangers beat Uphill Castle 4-2.

In the Charity Cup quarter-final Isle of Wedmore beat Lodway 3-0 with goals from Ed Gillions, Darren Isaac and Thomas Cashmore.

In the Challenge Cup quarter-final local derby Berrow beat Burnham United 8-0 at Cassis Close with Declan Christie netting four and Will Puddy, Matt Rochford Ryan Stiles and Jamie Martin adding further goals.

In the other cup tie St George EIG Reserves beat AFC Nailsea by the odd goal in five, with Mac Marshall, Luke Collins and Sam Brooks all finding the back of the net as Chris Malone and Louis Roberts replied.

In the Page Shield first round, Axbridge United Reserves and Weston St Johns drew 2-2, with Saints winning the penalty shootout. Lewis Bull and Joe Pagett had scored for Axbridge as Jono Rees and Mark Preece netted for the visitors.

A hat-trick from Adam Marsdon saw Nailsea United A beat Clevedon United A 3-0 in Division One, while West Wick were beaten 2-1 by Weston Town in Division Two. Will Hillman and Callum Tucker scored for Town as Dan Cook replied.

In a Division Three promotion battle, Weston Celtic claimed a convincing 7-2 victory over Clevedon United B.

Jamie Foncette and Ryan Evans bagged a brace apiece, while Chris Clarke, Oscar Collins and Harry Hughes also scored as Jenson Henley and Cameron Winter replied.

Substitute William Brunsdon's winner helped Axbridge United win 1-0 at Sporting Weston Reserves.

Division 4B champions Haywood Village won 7-0 against AFC Nailsea Reserves with James Cleaves (2), Craig Baird, Kev Cosham, Patrick Hayes, Dean Grubb and Andrew Ware all among the goals.

Matt Bowen scored the only goal of the game as Worle Rangers A beat Isle of Wedmore Reserves 1-0.

Weston & District League Fixtures

Saturday March 19 (2.30pm)

Division 1: Worle Reserves v Hutton Reserves (D Carstensen); Uphill Castle Reserves v Sporting Weston (E Rawlins); Nailsea United A v Worle Rangers (I Campbell); Locking Park v Clevedon United A (S Luxon).

Division 2: Isle of Wedmore v Banwell Reserves (R Hooper); Wrington Reserves v Portishead Town B (Callum Ham); West Wick v Selkirk (S Donald); Congresbury Reserves v Weston Town (D Hunt); Lodway v Cheddar A (P Trotham).

Division 3: Sporting Weston Reserves v Berrow (K Panayi); St George E-in-G Reserves v Clevedon United B (C Donald); Burnham United A v Swiss Valley Rangers (J Locker); AFC Nailsea v Nailsea United B (C Jeffery).

Division 4A: Worle Rangers Reserves v Hutton A (M Sprague).

Division 4B: Worle Rangers A v Haywood Village (M Smith); Berrow Reserves v Weston St John's (K Wasilewski).