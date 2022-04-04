News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Sporting Weston doing their bit for equality

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:30 PM April 4, 2022
Sporting Weston face the camera, with Craig Starrett (back row, far right)

Sporting Weston face the camera, with Craig Starrett (back row, far right) - Credit: Sporting Weston FC

Sporting Weston FC has completed the process of becoming an Equality Chartered club through the Kick It Out campaign.

The club has created an equality policy and newly appointed equality lead Craig Starrett has completed the necessary equality workshop.

He said: "It's imperative that players, coaches and fans know how to report discrimination of any kind.

"I'm looking forward to the role and hope I can be a trailblazer in grassroots football and encourage more clubs to appoint Equality Leads."

To report discrimination visit kickitout.org/other-reporting-methods.

Sporting Weston are creating a colts side to compete in the Weston & District League from 2022-23.

The club is looking for a committed individual to serve as manager, with matches to be played on Saturday afternoons from September until April.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed over heroin and crack cocaine drug dealing in Weston
  2. 2 Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application
  3. 3 Omicron is 'surging', says Weston General Hospital chief
  1. 4 Council purchases town centre sites for housing
  2. 5 Weston's new mayor and deputy mayor elected by council
  3. 6 Weston Flyer service to return
  4. 7 Weston voted second-worst seaside town in the country
  5. 8 Parents and carers fayre to be held at the Tropicana
  6. 9 All the biggest events coming up this year in Weston
  7. 10 PC 'searched for himself and colleagues on police database': Claim

The new manager will work closely with the first and reserve-team managers and anyone who might be interested can email club secretary Gary Booth at sportingwestonfc@gmail.com.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Old Kendall Building in the 1960s

North Somerset Council

Weston landmark building to be restored to 1960s style

Carrington Walker

person
An Essex County Council bus stop in Saffron Walden

New taxpayer-backed bus service for Weston - and a week's FREE travel

Paul Jones

person
A new Burger King is open in Weston

FREE Whoppers on offer at new Weston Burger King: How to get one!

Paul Jones

person
Green waste and recycling collections have been missed. Picture: Tony Gussin

Bin workers to walk out for SIX DAYS in April, union announces

Paul Jones

person