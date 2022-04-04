Sporting Weston doing their bit for equality

Sporting Weston face the camera, with Craig Starrett (back row, far right) - Credit: Sporting Weston FC

Sporting Weston FC has completed the process of becoming an Equality Chartered club through the Kick It Out campaign.

The club has created an equality policy and newly appointed equality lead Craig Starrett has completed the necessary equality workshop.

He said: "It's imperative that players, coaches and fans know how to report discrimination of any kind.

"I'm looking forward to the role and hope I can be a trailblazer in grassroots football and encourage more clubs to appoint Equality Leads."

To report discrimination visit kickitout.org/other-reporting-methods.

Sporting Weston are creating a colts side to compete in the Weston & District League from 2022-23.

The club is looking for a committed individual to serve as manager, with matches to be played on Saturday afternoons from September until April.

The new manager will work closely with the first and reserve-team managers and anyone who might be interested can email club secretary Gary Booth at sportingwestonfc@gmail.com.