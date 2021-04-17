News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Sporting Weston seek new manager for newly formed Colts side

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM April 17, 2021   
Sporting Weston in action against Weston Celtic

Sporting Weston in action during their match with Weston Celtic, which saw them claim a 4-3 win through Sam Cooper's last minute winner. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Sporting Weston are keen to expand their club by looking to bring in a new manager for their new Colts side, which will be entering the Weston & District League from the 2021-22 season.

Sporting, which was formed in 1998, has two other adults sides which play in the league and a Veterans team.

Club secretary Gary Booth and chairperson Adam Palmer have both been working tirelessly over the past few years to secure the club's own ground at Kewstoke Village Hall, obtaining grants for improvements and making all three teams competitive.

Booth said: “Adam and I have known each other since we we four and have controlled the club since 1999. This friendship is indicative of what we have tried to achieve at Sporting Weston FC, a football club that promotes friendship.

"We don’t want to rest on what we have achieved so far and want to continue improving. In the present we want to add a fourth team and, in the future, a female side.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope we can attract a manager to lead this new side, a role that the candidate will get great enjoyment from."

For more information about the role contact Booth via email at sportingwestonfc@gmail.com.

