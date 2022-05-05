Sporting Weston move to top spot in Division One of the Weston & District League
- Credit: Sporting Weston FC
Sporting Weston moved into top position in Division One of the Weston & District League after winning 7-0 against Worle Reserves on Saturday.
Jack Pearce-Herzberg notched a hat trick with Owen Denyer, Drew Loveridge, Sam Merryweather and Dean Chrisostomou also scoring to move above Worle Rangers in the table.
Clapton-in-Gordano beat Rangers 7-1 and, with games in hand, remain in the title hunt after Tim Brown’s treble, Ryan Anderson’s brace and goals from Adam Buckley and Charlie Gates. Keith Gallagher replied for Rangers.
Worle Rangers and Clapton met again on Saturday in the Atwell Memorial Shield semi-finals and Clapton won 3-2 as Nick Lee scored twice for Rangers.
In the other semi-final tie, Sporting Weston beat Berrow 6-1 at Pawlett with goals from Jack Easter, Toby Herbert, Loveridge, Harry Lewis, Pearce-Herzberg and Chrisostomou.
In Division One Hutton Reserves beat Portishead Town A 4-3 with Sid Sheppard-Sugg (2), Jamie Paxton and Tommy Carter all scoring.
Division Two champions Weston Town beat Isle of Wedmore 3-0 with Alex Parslow, Jack English and Tom Ogborne on target.
And in Division 4B West Wick Reserves ended their season with a 5-0 win over Isle of Wedmore Reserves as Martyn Gavin (2), Ben Pearson, Zac Moore and Le Harvey all found of the net.