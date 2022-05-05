News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Sporting Weston move to top spot in Division One of the Weston & District League

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 5, 2022
Sporting Weston and Worle Rangers both have 46 points from their 19 games this season/

Sporting Weston and Worle Rangers both have 46 points from their 19 games this season but it is Sporting who top Weston & League's Division One with a better goal difference. - Credit: Sporting Weston FC

Sporting Weston moved into top position in Division One of the Weston & District League after winning 7-0 against Worle Reserves on Saturday.

Jack Pearce-Herzberg notched a hat trick with Owen Denyer, Drew Loveridge, Sam Merryweather and Dean Chrisostomou also scoring to move above Worle Rangers in the table.

Clapton-in-Gordano beat Rangers 7-1 and, with games in hand, remain in the title hunt after Tim Brown’s treble, Ryan Anderson’s brace and goals from Adam Buckley and Charlie Gates. Keith Gallagher replied for Rangers.

Worle Rangers and Clapton met again on Saturday in the Atwell Memorial Shield semi-finals and Clapton won 3-2 as Nick Lee scored twice for Rangers.

In the other semi-final tie, Sporting Weston beat Berrow 6-1 at Pawlett with goals from Jack Easter, Toby Herbert, Loveridge, Harry Lewis, Pearce-Herzberg and Chrisostomou.

In Division One Hutton Reserves beat Portishead Town A 4-3 with Sid Sheppard-Sugg (2), Jamie Paxton and Tommy Carter all scoring.

Division Two champions Weston Town beat Isle of Wedmore 3-0 with Alex Parslow, Jack English and Tom Ogborne on target.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family 'torn apart' with dad in Weston Hospital for FIVE months
  2. 2 New garden-themed café welcomes visitors in Weston
  3. 3 Former Worle student finds time capsule left by current maths teacher 50 years ago
  1. 4 Weston man - one of the UK's most wanted fugitives - arrested
  2. 5 Bus service to Cribbs Causeway 'does not make sense', council says
  3. 6 Weston business in the running for nation's best high street shop
  4. 7 Responders called to possible 80-year-old sea mine on Weston beach
  5. 8 Man killed in M5 crash between Burnham and Weston
  6. 9 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
  7. 10 St George's Church School celebrate the big day as knights and dragons

And in Division 4B West Wick Reserves ended their season with a 5-0 win over Isle of Wedmore Reserves as Martyn Gavin (2), Ben Pearson, Zac Moore and Le Harvey all found of the net.

Non-League Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Traffic on M5 northbound between Burnham and Weston is at a standstill.

M5

UPDATE: Severe delays in both directions on M5 after 'serious crash'

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The number of homeless people in Weston-super-Mare is rising.

North Somerset Council

Council announce bans for aggressive begging and off the lead dogs

Carrington Walker

person
The homes were to be built on the B3140 in East Brent

Plans for 35 homes near M5 REFUSED persmission

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon
How the new warehouse in Pillmore Lane, Highbridge, could look

Hope for new jobs as warehouse plan submitted

Paul Jones

person