McMillan sisters steer St Andrews to Southey Trophy success

The talented McMillan sisters made season debuts for St Andrews women on Saturday and helped them to a convincing victory at home to Taunton in the Southey Trophy.

Elder sister Becky got things off to a great start, winning the singles by 18 shots, and Jenny McMillan, who has returned to bowls after becoming a mum, was outstanding at lead in the pairs as she and Sue Sinclair finished 17 up.

Meg Favis’s triple, 11-5 down at the halfway point, fought back strongly to win 18-12, which meant the four skipped by Ann Campbell did not have to play the last three ends of their game.

The over-60 two-fours team had an impressive victory at Chew Stoke in the National Tony Allcock Trophy, winning on both rinks despite wet conditions.

And Saints men continued their successful run in the Weston Over-60s League, winning by 34 shots at Wedmore.

Derek Reynolds, captain Robin Potter and Gordon Wride racked up 43 shots, while the rinks skipped by Ken Curtis and Brian Reeves won also.

Richard Grimes made his first appearances for the club in matches against Welsh tourists on successive days and Mark Forse made a welcome return in one of them.

*Clarence men were knocked out of the National Top Club after a seven-shot loss to Bristol.

Mick Edlin lost by one after an extra end in the two-wood wingles, but Doug Grier and Allan Cord were behind until the 13th end when they made a four to level and went on to win by one.

Mike Fry was five down after two ends in the four-wood singles but hit a purple patch on the eighth end, took nine shots from three ends to lead by three, with honours shared over the next six ends.

He then took the last five ends to win by eight.

Results, Women’s Southey Trophy, St Andrews 3 Taunton 1: singles R McMillan 21-3; pairs J McMillan, S Sinclair 31-14; triples J Forse, A Powell, M Favis 18-12; fours D Baker, M Frost, J Pitman, A Campbell 17-23.

Weston & District Men’s Over-60 League, Isle of Wedmore 99 (6) St Andrews 133 (14): D Reynolds, R Potter, G Wride 43-5; G Cooper, A Dawes, D Favis 12-18; A Frost, A Cooper, A Ware 18-19; D Holborow, D Hurst, B Reeves 22-11; R Venn, C Howard, B Forse 11-35; A Lay, J Keay, K Curtis 27-11.

Tour match, St Andrews 62 Llansawel 84: A Frost, M Dew, A Cooper, D Johnston 11-11; D Reynolds, J Fenn, G Cooper, R Venn 11-17; C Curtis, R Grimes, D Holborow, K Curtis 11-17; G Millard, G Hodge, R Brereton, C Coffin 14-20; P Smart, C Andrews, A Dawes, P Villis 12-19.

Tour match, St Andrews 82 Pontyclun 92: B Forse, J Ling, G Wride, A McMillan 11-16; A Lay, R Grimes, M Goddard, D Bailey 5-19; D Reynolds, G Cooper, P Angove, S Angove 15-15; P Smart, A Frost, R Brereton, D Hurst 11-22; C Curtis, M Forse, A Cooper, K Curtis 20-10; C Andrews, M Dew, A Dawes, D Favis 20-10.

Women’s friendly, St Andrews 39 Mark Moor 42: M Tovey, J Andrews, B Mangan 12-14; J Webb, M Pattenden, J Bishop 18-10; G Holborow, C Andrews, M Favis 9-18.

Tony Allcock Trophy, Chew Stoke 23 St Andrews 42: J Forse, S Sinclair, D Bailey, D Johnston 21-13; D Baker, J Pitman, G Wride, B Forse 21-10.

National competitions: mixed pairs: Rebecca McMillan, R Withers (St Andrews) 12 J Birth/S Secker (Portishead RBL) 18; men’s singles: J Angove (St Andrews) 21 K Hudson (Taunton) 9; family pairs: J & S Angove (St Andrews) 20 J Bell & Partner (Knowle) 7; Indoor Fantastic Fives mixed: Clarrie Doves 4 St Andrews Seagulls 4; singles B Forse 12-10; pairs B Forse, K Uglow 13-6; triples J Forse, M Campbell, S Sinclair 2-18; fours J Forse, Uglow, Campbell, Sinclair 6-9.

Top Club, Clarence 68 Bristol 75: two-wood Mick Edlin 13-14 (after extra end); four-wood Mike Fry 21-13; pairs D Grier, A Cord 13-12; triples B Benn, K Marshall, T Mannion 14-15; fours J Loveridge, G Barlow, M Ford, B Sweet 7-21.

