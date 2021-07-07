St Andrews quartet seal semi-final spot

Published: 9:00 AM July 7, 2021

A team from St Andrews have reached the county semi-finals of the Bowls England men’s fours championship.

Club captain Brian Reeves, Derek Hurst, Barrie Forse and Richard Withers gave their opponents from Bloomfield little chance with an outstanding, all-round display, as they beat them 16-7 in Saturday’s quarter-final.

In the semi-final at Ashcombe Park on August 1, they will play a team from Congresbury.

Richard Withers went out at the county last-16 stage of the national men’s singles when he lost 21-12 at home to Ilminster’s Matt Hamilton in a match closer than the score suggests.

However, Forse cruised into the area semi-finals of the national over-55 singles with a 21-10 away victory over Bloomfield’s Fez Parker. He plays Alexandra’s Danny Kite at home in the semi.

You may also want to watch:

St Andrews are also in the area quarter-final of the national mixed fours after Tim Wyatt, Sue Sinclair, Becky McMillan and Barrie Forse beat a strong Victoria rink 14-4 at home. They now play Chew Stoke.

Saints’ Becky McMillan tasted defeat and victory in her two matches for Somerset women as they lost narrowly to Worcestershire in the Johns Trophy, but had a great away win over Devon in the junior Amy Rose Bowl.

St Andrews women, who have won the Somerset Southey Trophy four times in the last 11 years, made an early exit from this year’s competition.

Drawn away to local rivals Victoria, they battled hard, but were victorious in only one of the four disciplines. Judy Forse and the ever-reliable Becky McMillan, five shots down early on, wore down their opponents to win the pairs by four.

There was nearly another Saints’ victory in the fours, with Frid Allen, Marie McMillan, Ann Campbell and Jane Smith leading by one going into the last end. But they had to settle for a draw.

Heavy defeats in the singles and triples meant that even if the four had won, Saints would have lost on shot difference.

St Andrews men suffered a frustrating defeat at home to Winscombe in the annual match for the President’s Shield. Up on four of the six rinks and drawing another, a heavy defeat on the sixth meant that they lost by three shots.

Rinks skipped by Barrie Forse, Gordon Wride, Tony Steer and Don Bailey all won, the last by 11, while Danny Favis came back from eight down after 11 ends to draw.

The men’s county league should have started on Saturday, but has been abandoned for this season because of Covid restrictions. St Andrews played a home friendly against Portishead, who would have been their league opponents, and lost by 18, despite a good win by Gordon Wride’s rink.

Results, President’s Shield - St Andrews 92 Winscombe 95: R Potter, D Hurst, B Forse 18-12; A Dawes, R Venn, G Wride 15-12; D Reynolds, G Cooper, A Steer 15-14; C Reeves, A Cooper, D Favis 16-16; M Goddard, G Webber, D Bailey 23-12; L Fisher, R Brereton, B Reeves 5-29.

Men’s friendly, St Andrews 34, Portishead 52: T Wyatt, R Potter, A Cooper, G Webber 7-23; K Uglow, R Brereton, D Favis, G Wride 16-9; M Goddard, A Dawes, D Bailey, A Steer 11-20.

Women’s Southey Trophy, Victoria 2.5, St Andrews 1.5: Singles C Venn 8-21; Pairs J Forse/R McMillan 19-15; Triples G Holborow, S Sinclair, M Favis 6-24; Fours F Allen, M McMillan, A Campbell, J Smith 10-10.

Women’s friendly, St Andrews 41 Portishead 14: M Wride, D Baker, J Pitman 26-3; J Webb, B Goddard, M Favis 15-11.