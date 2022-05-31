St Andrews bowlers enjoy successful week

St Andrews B went top of their division in the Somerset County League at the end of a successful week.

The newly-promoted B side made it three wins out of three on Saturday with a 12-shot home victory over their Winscombe counterparts. Denis Holborow, Nigel Bassett, George Cooper and Tony Ware scored 14 shots without reply in the first six ends, winning by eight.

Chris Howard skipped his rink home by five shots, having been 19-5 up just after halfway, while Danny Favis just missed the clean sweep, losing by one.

Saints A also had a good win in the county league, by five at home to West Backwell, as they were led home by Barrie Forse’s rink, victors by nine.

In a very close game, the difference between the sides ultimately was the five shots on the last two ends scored by the other home rinks.

Although St Andrews whitewashed hosts Banwell 4-0 in the North Somerset 4 Dimensions competition, the matches were very close.

Forse came back from 11-3 down to win the singles by four, while the class of Si Angove and Sam Stocker proved decisive as they won their pairs by 11.

Gordon Wride’s four always just had the edge, but the triple, skipped by captain Darrell Johnston, had to score eight shots in the last five ends to win by five.

There will be an all-St Andrews Somerset quarter-final in the national mixed fours after victories for the teams skipped by Richard Withers and Darrell Johnston.

Sam Stocker skipped his men’s four into the last eight with a hard-fought win against visitors from Williton.

Visitors to the open day at St Andrews on Sunday included a disabled group, who enjoyed it so much they plan to play regularly.

Somerset County Men’s League Div 1 North, St Andrews A 57 (10) West Backwell 52 (2): R Venn, D Bailey, A McMillan, B Forse 22-13; T Wyatt, D Hurst, G Wride, D Johnston 16-21; J Keay, P Angove, S Angove, S Stocker 19-18. Div 2 North – St Andrews B 65 (10pts), Winscombe B 53 (2pts). P Smart, A Dawes, I Lamb, C Howard 21-16; A Lay, A Cooper, R Brereton, D Favis 18-19; D Holborow, N Bassett, G Cooper, A Ware 26-18.

North Somerset 4 Dimensions, Banwell 0 St Andrews 4: singles B Forse 21-17; pairs S Angove/S Stocker 22-11; triples T Wyatt, P Angove, D Johnston 21-16; fours J Keay, D Bailey, A McMillan, G Wride 19-15.

Women’s friendly, Wessex 49 St Andrews 45: K Cromey, B Mangan, J Pitman 19-14; M Wride, M Bailey, J Smith 8-26; J Webb, M Frost, M Favis 18-9.

National championships, mixed fours: Rebecca McMillan, Jackie Pitman, S Angove, D Johnston (St Andrews) 25 St Anne’s & Brislington 9; Weston Bath 14 Fiona Waters (Victoria), Pat Taylor (Wessex), J Angove, R Withers (St Andrews) 19.

Men’s pairs: S Stocker/R Withers (St Andrews) 11 P Sloman/D Fairhurst (Victoria) 18.

Men’s fours: B Forse, D Johnston, S Angove, S Stocker (St Andrews) 23 Williton 20.