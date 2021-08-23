St Andrews gearing up for new indoor bowls season

Published: 5:00 PM August 23, 2021

St Andrews, the premier indoor bowling club in Weston, are gearing up for a busy season on the green carpet after two winters disrupted by the pandemic.

The last indoor season was abandoned after only one month because of lockdown. The one before that ended prematurely for the same reason.

This time, St Andrews are hoping for no interruptions when the season begins at the end of next month. They are the only indoor club in Weston who play in the Wessex and Somerset County leagues and also who enter the national club and county competitions.

They organise daily leagues and play friendly matches against Somerset and North Somerset clubs and have their own spacious car park, supervised by CCTV.

New members, whether experienced bowlers or novices, are always welcome. It costs just £45 for 12 months of bowls in the dry and warmth, as the indoor rink is open all year.

Anyone interested in joining Weston’s top indoor bowls venue can contact indoor secretary Ken Uglow (01934 518263) or indoor captain Denis Holborow (07788 371769).

Outdoors, St Andrews continue to struggle in the Weston Over-60 League as they were 16 shots up at halfway against home team Yatton but fell away in the closing ends to lose by three.

Gordon Wride and Ken Curtis skipped winning rinks to earn four points.

Saints women had an excellent 16-shot home win over Clevedon Prom in the DRT League as Sue Sinclair and Debbie Baker skipped their rinks to victory.

Results, Weston & District Over-60 League, Yatton 61 (8) St Andrews 58 (4): R Potter, R Venn, G Wride 15-14; M Goddard, D Bailey, C Howard 17-23; J Keay, K Uglow, K Curtis 17-9; D Holborow, D Hurst, B Forse 9-15.

Triples friendly, St Andrews 93 Burnham-on-Sea 76: C Curtis, R Potter, K Curtis 22-9; L Fisher, A Lay, D Bailey 11-24; R McLeod, R Venn, G Wride 34-11; P Smart, J Keay, A Ware 13-17; D Reynolds, A Cooper, D Hurst 13-15.

Women’s DRT League, St Andrews 53 (8) Clevedon Promenade 37 (2): J Webb, B Goddard, S Sinclair 20-14; J Forse, M McMillan, B Mangan 13-19; F Allen, M Pattenden, D Baker 20-4.

Women’s friendly, Ashcombe Park 46 St Andrews 42: J Webb, D Baker, S Sinclair 15-15; M Wride, J Smith, A Campbell 12-18; G Holborow, F Allen, M Favis 15-13.