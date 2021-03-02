News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
St Andrews Bowls Club mourn Jim Warren

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM March 2, 2021   
The late Jim Warren

The late Jim Warren was a member at Weston's St Andrews Bowling Club for around 40 years - Credit: Jim Keay

St Andrews Bowling Club are mourning the loss of a 'larger-than-life character' following the death last Friday of Jim Warren.

Jim, who was 88, was the club’s oldest outdoor player as well as being a life member and had been looking forward to being outdoor vice-captain this year.

The former club captain died in Weston General Hospital after a short illness.

He was a former police officer with Avon & Somerset Constabulary and, after retirement from the police, became the coroner’s officer for the area.

Jim joined St Andrews around 40 years ago and was a former club secretary. He had also served as vice-chairman of the St Andrews Association of Bowling Clubs.

Club captain Brian Reeves said: “We are all going to miss Jim so much. He was a terrific character and would do anything for the club. He was a great help to me when I first started bowling.”

Jim and his wife Val, who died last year, lived in Salisbury Road, Weston.

