St Andrews open outdoor season with toast to Warren

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM April 13, 2022
Phil Warren holds the club flag with president Tony Lay and other officials at St Andrews

Phil Warren holds the club flag with president Tony Lay and other officials at St Andrews - Credit: Don Bailey

St Andrews held their outdoor opening day in bright sunshine on Saturday, a week after completing a very successful indoor season.

Among those attending were the family of Jim Warren, a popular life member of the club who had been its oldest playing member until he died in February last year aged 88.

His son Phil bowled the first wood and also brought along a bottle of his dad's favourite scotch, with which all those present drank a toast to Jim and his wife Val, who passed away a few months before he did.

Members then took to the green for a match between president's and captain's teams.

President Tony Lay's team beat captain Darrell Johnson's line-up by 12 shots, after which they enjoyed a meal.

The first match is a mixed friendly at home to Ashcombe Park on Tuesday, two days after which the same two clubs meet again in the Weston & District Over-60 League.

